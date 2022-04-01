GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date Till April 3; Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022.
The last date to apply for the GAT-B and BET 2022 is now April 3, 2022. Candidates who want to take the exam GAT-B/BET or both can apply through the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in.
AT B, BET Exams 2022 – How to apply
Visit the official website – dbt.nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that shows "GAT-B & BET Registration 2022"
Enter all the required details, upload documents
Pay the fee and submit the application
Download and take a printout for future reference