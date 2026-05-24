GAT-B, BET 2026 Objection Window Closes Today; Raise Objections At exams.nta.nic.in/gat-bet

GAT-B, BET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be concluding the objection window for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2026 and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2026 today on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can access these documents through the official website and raise objections at exams.nta.nic.in/gat-bet/ until 11:50 PM Today.

The computer-based examinations were conducted on May 17, 2026, across 54 cities and 79 examination centers for 26,622 registered candidates.

Candidates can view their recorded responses and the provisional answer keys on the official portal. Those who are not satisfied with any answer key may submit challenges online by paying a prescribed processing fee of Rs 200.

Direct Link to Check Notification

Direct Link To Raise Objections

GAT-B, BET 2026 Answer Key: Challenge Schedule

Answer Key Challenge Window Opens: May 23, 2026

Answer Key Challenge Window Closes: May 24, 2026 (11:50 PM)

Last Date to Pay Challenge Fee: May 24, 2026 (11:50 PM)

Challenge Fee: ₹200 per question (non-refundable)

Payment Modes: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, and UPI

Important Note: Challenges submitted without payment of the prescribed fee will not be considered.

GAT-B, BET 2026 Answer Key: Fees

The processing fee for challenging an answer key is ₹200 per question. The fee is non-refundable and must be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

NTA has clarified that no challenges will be accepted without payment of the prescribed fee or through any mode other than the online portal.

GAT-B, BET 2026 Answer Key: How To Challenge GAT-B, BET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to submit objections:

Step 1: Visit the official GAT-B/BET portal at exams.nta.nic.in/gat-bet/

Step 2: Click on the "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key" link.

Step 3: Log in using the application number, password, and security code.

Step 4: Open the "View Question Paper" option to review recorded responses.

Step 5: Click on "View/Challenge Answer Key" to access the answer key challenge page.

Step 6: Locate the relevant Question ID and review the answer marked as correct by NTA.

Step 7: Select the option(s) that you wish to challenge by choosing the appropriate Option ID.

Step 8: Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file not exceeding 500 KB, if required.

Step 9: Click on "Submit and Review Claims" to verify the selected challenges.

Step 10: Review all challenged questions carefully and make modifications, if necessary.

Step 11: Click on "Save Claim and Pay Fee" to proceed to payment.

Step 12: Complete the payment of ₹200 per challenged question and submit the challenge.

GAT-B, BET 2026 Answer Key: Expert Review Process

According to NTA, all objections submitted by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Any correction made to the answer key will be applied uniformly to all candidates. The final result will be prepared using the revised answer key, wherever applicable.

The agency further stated that individual candidates will not be informed about whether their objections have been accepted or rejected. The decision of the expert committee on the final answer key will be binding and final.

GAT-B, BET 2026 Answer Key: Helpline Details

Candidates facing difficulties during the challenge process can contact NTA through the following channels:

011-40759000

011-69227700

Email: dbt@nta.ac.in

Applicants are advised to submit objections well before the deadline and regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding GAT-B and BET 2026.