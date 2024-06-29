Gas Leak In Chennai: 8 Nursing Students Hospitalised Due To Breathing Issues

Freepik

In a shocking incident, a minimum of 8 students were rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 29, 2024. These students belong to a nursing college. This incident took place in the district of Ramapuram in Chennai. The students had to be hospitalised due to a gas leak from a tanker truck in the district.

Following the gas leak, the students started feeling uneasiness and difficulty in breathing. As a result of this, the students were rushed to the hospital. These students are admitted to Pariyaram Medical College and Pazhayangadi Taluk Hospital, as reported by the news agency PTI.

Talking to PTI, the police investigating the matter revealed that the condition of the affected students is now stable.

The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, June 28, 2024. Hydrochloric acid spilled from the tanker truck while it was traveling from neighboring Karnataka to Ernakulam, Kerala.

According to PTI reports, the Pariyayam police and Payyannur firefighting team arrived at the scene quickly and started the process. It was not possible to fully contain the leak.

The vehicle was quickly moved to a safer location by the fire department after the leak in the container's rear side valve was discovered. According to Thaliparamba Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ajayakumar, efforts are underway to move the gas to a different tanker, as reported by PTI.