Krishna Harish | |

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering and an MBA in Operations Management and Marketing, I worked as a freelance new product development researcher for three years in India. Since September 2021, I have been studying an MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management at Sheffield Business School in the UK.

Supply Chain Management is the only master's degree that incorporates engineering and management concepts. It’s also the best subject to help me progress to a career in STEM innovation.

Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University is the ideal environment for students like me who want to pursue work-integrated educational experiences, acquire industry insights, learn to solve real-time business problems, and be creative and optimistic from the minute they decide to join the institution.

The UK is an ethnically diverse nation with an extensive tradition of providing world-class education. Gaining a degree from the UK is precious to me as it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

Sheffield’s history, intellectual depth, and natural beauty attracted me. It’s a vibrant and safe city where I can learn about other cultures, try new cuisines, gain independence, have a good work-life balance, understand fiscal management, establish worldwide friendships, and improve my linguistic skills to network and explore professional opportunities not just in the UK but on any continent.

My anxiety about arriving in a new city was quickly dispelled when I learned more about the city, the university, the safe housing and affordable transportation, the Peak District, cheap restaurants, pubs, and marketplaces etc. It’s a very lively city!

My top tips for Indian students who want to study in the UK:

Conduct extensive research about the university and the city, including your course’s modules, the course tutors, student support advisors, academic support, campus and facilities, etc. Many universities have live student chatting options during virtual and campus open days and induction week, which I strongly encourage you to attend.

Book your accommodation before moving. Check the authenticity of your tenancy agreement. If you are in India, go for a virtual property viewing or have a friend visit the house on your behalf to assess the quality of the accommodation.

Be aware of the location of the nearest fire station, police station, NHS appointment processes and hospitals. GP registration through university, BRP collection, NI number and having a bank account should be your priority after landing in the UK.

Keep up to date on UK visa immigration regulations and policies by checking reliable news sources and social media pages.

Be familiar with job-searching and application websites, apps, and recruitment agencies. Indeed, LinkedIn, Reeds, Handshake, Hay Recruitment and Milkround are some good platforms.

Never miss a university or city career fair. Always check for right to work documentations and student visa working restrictions.

Plan ahead of time. For example, to start your placement or internship from August, start your applications in January. Job applications take time and may include numerous hurdles and rejections, but don’t be discouraged if you encounter them.

Assessment writing in the UK is different to India. Universities in the UK offer skill workshops and boost programmes for international students. Attend them throughout your induction week to learn about critical writing, academic reading, referencing, literature review, paraphrasing, and other skills. You are also paying for these services, so do not overlook them.

Your university’s student union offers entertainment activities and events on field excursions and sightseeing schedules, sports and fitness events and facilities, academic and social societies, volunteering, student representative team, and a mental health and disability support team.

The author is pursuing MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management with work placement at Sheffield Business School