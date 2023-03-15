G20 seminar on strengthening research and promoting innovation through richer collaboration held at Amritsar

G-20 meet on education was held at Khalsa College and Guru Nanak Dev University | Representative Image

Amritsar: The G-20 meet on education was held here on Wednesday at Khalsa College and Guru Nanak Dev University with the seminars on different issues. The seminars were held in various halls of the campuses of these educational institutions amidst tight security arrangements.

A seminar on 'Strengthening Research and Promoting Innovation through Richer Collaboration' was organized at Khalsa College here on Wednesday by IIT Ropar in collaboration with other prominent higher education institutions. The event focused on the identification of relevant policies and best practices for research and innovations from the deliberations of G20 member-nations, officials said.

Earlier in the morning, delegates were accorded a grand welcome by authorities here. Meanwhile, Union Secretary (Higher Education) K. Sanjay Murthy, Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Director, IIT Ropar were among prominent who were present at a panel discussion at Khalsa College. In the panel discussion, delegates from France, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Oman, South Africa, UNICEF, China and UAE were also participating.

Several G20 events are scheduled to be held in Amritsar. The main event on education is scheduled to be held from March 15-17. Besides, the L20 meeting on labour is scheduled for March 19-20. Tight security arrangements have been made for the G-20 meet here. India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1 last year. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.