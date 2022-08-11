FYs adjust and adapt in first week of college

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Cafeterias, libraries, and corridors are abuzz again. After three years of online learning, Mumbai colleges have begun classes with a full campus. Most first-year undergraduates are stepping into a college for the first time after losing Classes 11 and 12 to the lockdown.



For Pooja Bhansali of Ramnarain Ruia College, it was the second day of FYBA. “Going to a college after so long and witnessing such a crowd was overwhelming. There is so much going on with youth fests, student council elections, and the 15th August parade.”



This transition came along with some challenges for the 18-year-olds. “My college starts at 07:45 am, getting up early after the lockdown is quite a challenge. However, it is very refreshing to have a routine after so long,” said Pooja.



Rachana Sansad College in Prabhadevi started on the first of this month. “So far college has been amazing, we will have our freshers' party soon,” said Riddhi Gode, a first-year student learning interior design. “After two years of sitting at home, college is forcing me out of my shell. I have started taking the initiative to make friends. We have grown bolder in just these ten days,” she added.



Colleges like Somaiya Vidyavihar have yet to begin lectures. Teachers are getting to know their students before the college's resumption, on August 22. “We have been asked to introduce ourselves in creative manners as our first assignments. Our teachers are getting to know us before we actually walk into the campus. I am eagerly waiting for Day 1,” said Shreya Reddy, who will start learning Product Design.



Finding your classroom on time, getting to know new classmates, and managing mandatory co-curricular activities are all problems for students of St. Xavier’s College, explained Karen Aguiar.



"Fests like Malhar have already begun preparing, new students are worried about being able to find their spot in these fests. Being up on our feet after such a long break is exhausting. However, it has only been two days, so we just need to get used to it,” said Karen, a first-year student.



“The online mode had certainly dampened students’ grasping power. Time management is a big concern, and many have lost the habit of sitting still in class,” said Dr. Krutika Desai, Principal of Mithibai College.



“This transition is also a huge challenge for teachers. We have been conducting remedial classes alongside other activities like youth festivals and beach cleaning. Many are anxious about college reopening, but they are young children and will bounce back within six months,” said Dr. Desai.