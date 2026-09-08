FT MiM 2026 Ranking: IIM Bangalore Ranks 21st As 14 Indian B-Schools Enter Global Top 100, Including 7 IIMs | Image: Official Website

New Delhi: Fourteen Indian B-schools including seven Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have secured a spot among the world's top 100 in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) 2026 ranking announced on Monday.

Among the Indian institutions, the best-ranked is IIM Bangalore, followed by SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai.

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IIM Bangalore, ranked 21st, improved from its 28th position in 2025 and 41st rank in 2024.

SPJIMER has been ranked 26th worldwide, followed closely by IIM Ahmedabad at the 27th position. XLRI secured the 33rd rank, while IIM Calcutta was placed at 39th globally.

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"The FT MiM 2026 rankings bear testament to the transformational value of an IIMB education and the impact our graduates are making globally. We benchmark our curriculum, methods and outcomes against the best in the world to ensure that students are equipped to navigate unprecedented business complexities with curiosity as well as with judgment. The strong gains in career outcomes reaffirm the value of this approach," said U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-charge, IIM Bangalore.

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Further down the list are IIM Kozhikode (54), IIM Indore (62), Management Development Institute Gurgaon (67), IIM Lucknow (72), Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Mumbai (73), IIM Udaipur (83), Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad (86), International Management Institute (IMI) Delhi (90) and TA Pai Management Institute Karnataka (98).

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According to officials, the FT MiM ranking measures business schools using different parameters, including career opportunities after graduation, salary growth, value for money, international exposure, student diversity and sustainability initiatives.

The ranking evaluates the world's top business schools across 19 criteria, with alumni feedback accounting for 56 per cent of the ranking's weight and school data comprising the remaining 44 per cent. By factoring in outcomes such as employment, return on investment, diversity, ESG and internationalisation, the assessment provides a holistic measure of an institution's performance.

At the global level, the University of St Gallen in Switzerland continued to hold the top position in the FT Masters in Management 2026 ranking. Nova School of Business and Economics in Portugal secured the second rank, while Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Antai College of Economics and Management in China was placed third.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)