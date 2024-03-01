From Topper to Trending: IAS Srushti Deshmukh's UPSC 2018 Marksheets Stir Online Buzz

x

From Modest Beginnings to National Excellence: The Inspirational Journey of IAS Srushti Deshmukh

The success of IAS Srushti Deshmukh's rise from humble origins to national prominence is a testament to the enduring power of perseverance and dedication.

Renowned for her outstanding academic achievements and triumphant success in the UPSC examination, IAS Srushti has surmounted numerous hurdles to leave an indelible mark on society. Hailing from the city of Bhopal, this extraordinary woman clinched the coveted AIR-05 spot in the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Examination, propelling her into the esteemed ranks of the IAS.

Her remarkable journey is underscored by a viral marksheet, a testament to her brilliance and intellect. With stellar scores across various subjects, including an impressive 113 in Essay (Paper-1) and 162 in Optional-1 (Sociology Paper-VI), she amassed a total of 1068 marks, solidifying her position as one of the nation's brightest minds.

What makes her achievement even more remarkable is that this triumph came in her very first attempt, making her the top female performer in her cohort. A prodigious talent from a young age, Srushti excelled academically at Carmel Convent School in BHEL, Bhopal, where she secured a remarkable 93.4% in her 12th board exams.

Undeterred by setbacks, she pursued Chemical Engineering at Bhopal's Lakshmi Narain College of Technology after falling short in the IIT entrance exam. Determined to realize her dream of becoming an IAS officer, she deftly balanced her engineering studies with rigorous UPSC preparation, a testament to her unwavering resolve and work ethic.

Srushti attributes her UPSC success to a meticulous strategy that included daily newspaper reading, watching Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV), and leveraging online study materials. Married to IAS Nagarjun B Gowda, she continues to serve as an inspiration to others with her extraordinary achievements, proving that with dedication and determination, dreams can indeed be turned into reality.