From The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) To The Examination Hall: Veer Bhadu’s Balancing Act

Mumbai: For most students, the months leading up to the ISC board examinations are defined by rigorous study schedules and academic pressure. For Veer Bhadu, a commerce student and national level athlete, the same period demanded a careful balance between classroom responsibilities and sports training.

Veer, a Student from Bombay Scottish, Mahim, scored 87.5 per cent in his best four subjects in the ISC examinations, a result that reflected perseverance under demanding circumstances. Earlier in October 2025, he had brought pride to the nation by winning India’s first ever bronze medal in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) at the Asian Youth Games, competing in the 80 kg traditional category.

“Academically, it was a challenging year,” Veer admits. “I struggled during the prelims and knew I had to take responsibility for improving before the boards.”

A Demanding Dual Commitment

Veer’s schedule through the academic year was shaped largely by high intensity training. His routine involved multiple daily sessions conditioning in the afternoons and extended technical training in the evenings leaving limited time for academics. Despite the constraints, he remained enrolled full time and committed to completing his syllabus ahead of the board examinations.

Recognising the pressure of dual commitments, Veer actively sought academic support in the final phase of preparation. His teachers responded with structured guidance, revision support and focused doubt clearing sessions.

“The support from my teachers made a real difference,” he says. “They helped me prioritise, revise effectively and approach the examinations with more confidence.”

The Role of Institutional Support

Veer’s school played a crucial role in enabling him to manage both academics and sport responsibly. Attendance exemptions were granted strictly in line with training requirements, while ensuring that academic progress was closely monitored. Teachers invested additional time to ensure that learning gaps were addressed without compromising academic standards.

“Sport teaches discipline, resilience and endurance,” Veer reflects. “Those qualities eventually helped me stay focused during the exam period.”

Economics proved to be his most demanding subject, requiring sustained effort and structured revision in the weeks leading up to the examination. “With guided preparation and personal discipline, he was able to overcome the challenge,” he said.

Learning Beyond Marks

Veer does not present his journey as an ideal student, but as a learning experience shaped by responsibility, support and self awareness. While sport remains his primary passion, he acknowledges the importance of academics as a foundation.

“What this year taught me is that effort when taken seriously matters, even if it comes later than planned,” he says.

Behind his journey stand parents who remained supportive and teachers who refused to let potential go unrealised. “No achievement is individual,” he says. “Whether in sport or academics, someone always stands behind you.”

“Thank you Mom” he added.