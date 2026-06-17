From Telegram Ban To IAF Escorts: How India Adopts China's Gaokao-Style Security Measures Ahead Of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move to restore confidence in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) following the paper leak controversy, the Center has introduced stringent security measures inspired by China's highly secure Gaokao examination system, as per the Bloomberg Report.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made extraordinary arrangements ahead of the NEET UG 2026 retest on June 21. The Bloomberg Report also says the extraordinary measures include deployment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport question papers, enhanced surveillance of paper setters, and restrictions on communication channels to prevent the spread of confidential information.

According to official statements, the government has restricted access to the messaging platform Telegram until June 22. The move comes amid concerns over the misuse of digital platforms for sharing leaked examination material.

China-Style Security Framework

The Bloomberg Report states that the approach closely mirrors China's security arrangements for the Gaokao exam, the country's highly competitive university entrance examination taken by millions of students annually.

In China, authorities use police escorts to transport examination papers, maintain tight security at exam centres, and isolate question paper setters from outside communication for extended periods of time.

The report further added that the Question papers are transported and stored under armed guard, and teachers preparing tests are isolated from the outside world for several weeks. Several technology companies reportedly restricted access to artificial intelligence tools during last year's Gaokao exam in order to prevent candidates from misusing the chatbots.

China's Gaokao — the world's largest exam & India's equivalent of JEE/NEET rolled into one — was conducted smoothly for 1.3 crore students in just 2 days 🎓



Factories paused. Roads quieted. The entire nation rallied for its students.



चीन की गाओकाओ — दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी परीक्षा,… pic.twitter.com/aSbpL05suN — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) June 10, 2026

Highlighting the significance of the examination, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing noted on social media that the entire nation mobilises to ensure smooth conduct of the Gaokao, which was taken by nearly 13 million students this year. “Factories paused. Roads quieted. The entire nation rallied for its students,” Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, posted on X on June 10.

Measures Introduced for NEET Re-Exam 2026

The NEET Re Exam 2026 will be conducted under a multi-layered security system with various government measures in place, including:

Preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re examination are being closely reviewed at every level.



With coordinated efforts across the Centre, States and Districts, the focus remains on ensuring a smooth and secure examination experience for every candidate.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams… pic.twitter.com/lGFoemjs8K — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 12, 2026

NTA Places Paper Setters, Moderators, and Translators Under Strict Lockdown

Telegram Suspended and Message Editing Disabled to Prevent Fraud

IAF, CRPF, and CISF Deployed for Question Paper Security

States Roll Out Free and Concessional Travel Support for NEET Candidates

NTA Places Paper Setters, Moderators, and Translators Under Strict Lockdown

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has placed all paper setters, moderators, and translators involved in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination under a strict lockdown at a secure, undisclosed location until the exam is conducted on June 21, 2026. Officials have been barred from using mobile phones, laptops, and other personal communication devices, while internet access and external communication remain heavily restricted.

Telegram Suspended, Message Editing Disabled to Prevent Fraud

In a bid to safeguard the integrity of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the Centre has taken two unprecedented measures based on NTA recommendations. Telegram has been suspended nationwide until June 22 to disrupt organised fraud operations, and its message-editing feature has been disabled until June 30 to prevent the backdated creation or alteration of content that could be used as false paper-leak evidence.

IAF and CAPF Deployed for Question Paper Security

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been tasked with transporting sealed NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question papers to 18 regional hubs across the country ahead of the nationwide test scheduled for June 21, 2026.

Additionally, personnel from two central armed police forces, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), have been deployed to transport the papers from airports to banks and then to exam centres. State police will assist the CAPF personnel at each centre to ensure safe and secure delivery of the examination material.

States Roll Out Travel Assistance for NEET Candidates

Several states have announced travel support for NEET UG 2026 re-exam candidates on and around June 21. Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, and Uttarakhand are offering free bus travel to eligible candidates, with Punjab also extending the benefit to one guardian and Uttarakhand providing free travel for residents from two days before to two days after the exam. Bihar's free travel scheme runs from June 20 until one day after the examination. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has announced a 50% concession on state bus fares for NEET candidates to ease their travel burden on exam day.

NTA Launches Awareness Campaign Against Exam Scams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a fresh awareness campaign warning students and parents about online scams that falsely promise access to leaked question papers. “Your hard work is what will get you through this exam, not a Telegram channel,” the agency said, urging students not to let misinformation distract them in the final days before the test.

Don't let rumours decide your NEET (UG) 2026 journey.



No one, repeat, no one has access to the question paper before the exam. If you spot a fake website, a "leaked paper" offer, or someone posing as an NTA official, report it. We've got your back.



Report now:… pic.twitter.com/oUQSLKknI2 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 15, 2026

What are Major Changes Introduced In Exam Pattern ?

These are major changes introduced in the exam pattern for the benefit of candidates:

Exam Duration Extended to 195 Minutes

The NTA has also extended the exam duration to 195 minutes, with the test now scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The additional time accounts for mandatory procedures such as attendance verification, signatures, and invigilation formalities, ensuring that candidates receive the full allotted time to attempt the question paper.

Extra Rough Work Pages and Revised Paper Layout

To support students during the examination, the number of rough-work pages has been increased from two to four, providing extra space for calculations, diagrams, and other workings. The question paper layout has also been revised for greater convenience. Two rough-work pages will now be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while the remaining two pages will be provided at the end.

India and China have some of the world’s biggest and most competitive exams. A good performance can have a huge impact on a student’s education and career.

Designed around your needs.



NEET UG 2026 introduces thoughtful enhancements to provide more working space, improved accessibility and a more candidate friendly examination experience.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEETUG2026 #ExamExperience pic.twitter.com/xLpL8SanRF — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 12, 2026

What Researcher States?

As per the Bloomberg Report, Gilles Verniers, a researcher at the Paris-based Center for International Studies, stated, “In both countries, the pressure is immense. Education is the main way, if not the only way, to upward social mobility.”

Political and Public Scrutiny

The NEET paper leak controversy had met with flak and protests across the country. Opposition parties raised questions about the credibility of the examination process, while student groups called for more accountability from the authorities.

The issue gained more traction after allegations of irregularities in the examination and evaluation process surfaced, and the government beefed up security mechanisms for future tests.

With the NEET retest approaching, authorities are hopeful that the beefed-up security framework will go a long way in ensuring a fair and transparent examination process while restoring public confidence in one of India’s most important entrance examinations.