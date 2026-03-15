From Scrap to Sky: Aligarh Govt School Students Build Flying Fighter Jet Model; Video Goes Viral

Aligarh: Students from a government primary school in Bhilawali village, Akarabad block, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, have built a flying model of the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, showing remarkable innovation despite limited resources. A video of the project has also gone viral on social media, bringing attention to the students' accomplishments. The model aircraft was constructed with lightweight materials like thermocol and basic components at a cost of approximately ₹6,000.

According to Hook News, five students from Classes 4 to 8 completed the project with the guidance of their teacher, Ashish Kumar. The aircraft can be controlled remotely and has a range of 1-1.5 kilometers.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department's Social Media Account X, the initiative was carried out as part of the "Robotics Ki Pathshala 2026" programme. Students Pranshi Kumari, Aashi, Hridesh Kumar, Ranjana Kumari, and Kartik Sharma practiced flying on a computer flight simulator installed at the school before successfully testing the model aircraft in an open field.

नवाचार की उड़ान: परिषदीय विद्यालय के बच्चों ने बनाया उड़ने वाला फाइटर जेट



कंपोजिट विद्यालय भिलावली (अकराबाद-अलीगढ़) के विद्यार्थियों ने वेस्ट मटेरियल (फिश बॉक्स थर्माकोल) एवं Basic electronics की सहायता से F-22 Raptor Fighter jet का मॉडल तैयार कर उसे सफलतापूर्वक उड़ाने का अभिनव… pic.twitter.com/JIfWrFGzen — Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) March 13, 2026

The department stated that such innovation-based activities aim to develop scientific thinking, technical skills, and creativity among students in government schools.

According to Dainik Jagran, the invention is a part of a broader initiative by teacher Ashish Kumar to inspire students to build robots and drones using waste and scrap materials, such as old motors, damaged toy cars, wires, and plastic containers. As a result of the initiative, the school is now a unique "robotics learning space," where students can gain practical knowledge of science, math, and technology.

Additionally, the project was exhibited at the Aligarh Festival, where educators and attendees praised it. These practical experiments, according to officials, foster children's curiosity and self-assurance while exposing them to emerging technologies at a young age.

The initiative has been commended by education officials and local educators, who say it shows that students in rural government schools have enormous talent and can achieve outstanding results if given the right opportunities and guidance.

The video of the students flying the fighter jet model has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users praising the creativity and talent of children studying in government schools.

Some social media users also said such practical experiments should be encouraged in government schools across the country. “All government schools should conduct such experiments,” one user wrote, praising the students’ efforts.

Another user commented that the student’s innovation was even more impressive than projects seen at some private universities. "These students have made something far better than what Galgotia University has done, and it actually flies. Now, the concerned agencies need to help give wings to their dreams.”