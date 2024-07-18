From Paper Leaks To Supreme Court Orders: A Timeline Of The NEET-UG Exam Controversy

FPJ

45 days and counting since the controversy over the NEET UG results 2024 erupted. Clearly, things took a turn for the worse on June 4 following the declaration of the NEET UG results by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which eventually led to the opening of a pandora’s box of alleged anomalies and malfeasance

Mired in muck and controversy, today marked a crucial juncture in the ongoing legal battle surrounding the NEET UG 2024 examinations, as a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra convened for judicial proceedings at 11:15 AM.

Starting with the announcement of the NEET UG results, then followed by the cancellation of the UGC NET examinations conducted on June 18, and the postponement of the joint CSIR-NET 2024, as well as the appointment of a new Director General of the NTA, the Agency seems to be facing challenges that may lead to a loss of credibility. This comes in the wake of recent hearings held on July 8th, 11th, and today on July 18th.

On that note, The free Press Journal charts the timeline of unsavaoury events that have surfaced in the recent past and their likely consequences on the future of a sizeable section of the academic community of the country:

June 4: Results Declaration and Initial Uproar

The NTA releases the NEET UG 2024 results, triggering immediate discontent among candidates due to alleged anomalies. Issues include complaints of paper leaks at various exam centers and the controversial decision to compensate 1,563 students for time loss during the exam.

June 6: NTA's Clarification

Facing mounting criticism, the NTA issues a statement addressing concerns raised by candidates. It defends the revision of marks for affected students, asserting that CCTV footage verification at exam centers confirmed no compromise in the exam's integrity.

June 9: Ministry Forms High-Level Committee

Amid escalating protests and demands for transparency, the Ministry of Education forms a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded in NEET UG 2024. The committee is tasked with investigating the handling of the exam and submitting a report promptly.

June 10: Legal Challenges in Supreme Court

Petitions challenging the NEET UG 2024 results reach the Supreme Court, with applicants questioning the validity of grace marks awarded by the NTA. The Court issues a notice to the NTA, seeking detailed responses on the alleged irregularities.

June 13: Re-Test Announcement

In response to the committee's recommendations, the NTA announces a re-test for 1,563 candidates affected by time-loss issues during the original exam. The re-test is scheduled for June 23 to address concerns over fairness and integrity.

June 19: UGC-NET Cancellation and CBI Probe

The Union Education Ministry cancels the UGC-NET 2024 exam amidst revelations of a paper leak, prompting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. This decision follows inputs indicating potential compromises in exam integrity, aiming to uphold transparency.

June 20: Escalating Allegations

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirms the UGC-NET paper leak on Darknet, further fueling public outrage. Simultaneously, revelations surface from Bihar where individuals are arrested in connection with the NEET UG paper leak, intensifying scrutiny of the NTA's operations.

June 21: Administrative Changes and Legislative Measures

Amid calls for accountability, the government replaces NTA's Director General. Additionally, the Centre announces the enforcement of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, tightening regulations to safeguard against future exam irregularities.

June 22: Expert Committee Formation

Recognizing the need for systemic reforms, the Union Education Ministry forms a high-level committee of experts led by former ISRO Chief Dr. K. Radhakrishnan. The committee is tasked with reviewing NTA's examination processes and recommending improvements in data security and governance.

June 23: Continued Legal and Investigative Actions

As legal battles unfold, the Supreme Court continues hearings on petitions challenging the NEET UG 2024 results. Meanwhile, the CBI files its first FIR related to irregularities in the exam, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing investigations.

July 8 and July 11: Supreme Court Hearings

The Supreme Court deliberates on the NEET UG 2024 controversy, expressing reluctance to order a widespread retest due to logistical and financial implications for candidates. Hearings are adjourned to July 18 to await further submissions from concerned parties.

July 10: Government Affidavit

In an affidavit submitted on July 10, the Centre informs the Supreme Court that the Ministry of Education has engaged IIT Madras to conduct comprehensive data analytics of the NEET-UG 2024 results. The affidavit asserts that there is no evidence supporting allegations of widespread cheating or specific groups unfairly benefiting from abnormal scores.

July 17: NTA's Written Submissions

The NTA files written submissions to the Supreme Court on July 17. The submissions counter allegations by petitioners, claiming that assertions of systemic failures leading to unusually high marks in specific score ranges are misconceived.

July 18: Current Developments

As of today,the Supreme Court has directed the NTA to publish NEET-UG 2024 exam results on their website, ensuring anonymity of candidates by masking identities city-wise and centre-wise. Results are set to be uploaded by Saturday noon. The CJI has announced the continuation of the hearing on July 22nd at 10:30 AM, aiming to conclude by noon and requests a copy of the Bihar police report.