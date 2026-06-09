From Madras Medical College To Stanford: Know Dr Ashok Muralidaran’s Educational Qualifications; Indian-Origin Surgeon In $17M OHSU Negligence Lawsuit

OHSU Foundation Website

As a medical negligence lawsuit against Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) draws attention in the United States, many people have been looking into the professional background and qualifications of Dr Ashok Muralidaran, the pediatric cardiac surgeon named in the case.

According to OHSU, Dr Muralidaran is a highly specialised congenital heart surgeon who currently serves as Associate Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at OHSU School of Medicine. He is also the Section Head of Pediatric and Congenital Cardiac Surgery at Doernbecher Children's Hospital and holds the John C. Hursh Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiac Surgery.

Fritz Liedtke/OHSU

Medical education began in Chennai

Dr Muralidaran began his medical journey in India. He received his MBBS degree from Madras Medical College located in Chennai in 1999, which is among the most respected government medical colleges in the country, as mentioned on Linkedin profile.

After that, he gained experience through an internship and general surgery training in the Government General Hospital located in Chennai.

In addition, the early part of his career was marked by a fellowship in research at Fetal Care Research Foundation located in Chennai, where he conducted research related to fetal and neonatal health care.

Advanced training in surgery in the USA

After relocating to the USA, he took additional advanced medical training in different medical institutions.

According to the OHSU, he completed his General Surgery residency at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, in 2009. During his training years, he also undertook research fellowships in hepatobiliary surgery at the University of Southern California and pediatric cardiothoracic surgery at Stanford University.

His specialisation continued with a fellowship in Thoracic Surgery at Yale University and Yale-New Haven Medical Centre, completed in 2011.

He later completed advanced fellowship training in Pediatric and Congenital Cardiac Surgery at Stanford University in 2013, a field that focuses on the surgical treatment of heart defects and conditions present from birth.

Specialisation in congenital heart surgery

Over the years, Dr Muralidaran has built his career around treating children and adults with congenital heart disease. His clinical focus includes pediatric cardiothoracic surgery, congenital cardiac surgery, congenital heart disease, and heart valve procedures.

Apart from performing surgeries, he has also been involved in research examining patient outcomes following congenital cardiac operations, as mentioned by OHSU.

His work at OHSU includes caring for infants, children, and adults with complex heart conditions that often require highly specialised surgical intervention.

Board certifications

Dr Muralidaran is certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. He received board certification in Thoracic Surgery in 2012 and earned subspecialty certification in Congenital Cardiac Surgery in 2014.

These certifications are awarded to surgeons who complete rigorous training requirements and successfully pass specialty examinations.

Education and training at a glance

MBBS, Madras Medical College, Chennai (1999)

Internship, Government General Hospital, Chennai

Research Fellowship, Fetal Care Research Foundation, Chennai (2002)

Research Fellowship, University of Southern California (2003)

Research Fellowship in Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, Stanford University (2006)

General Surgery Residency, Maimonides Medical Center, New York (2009)

Thoracic Surgery Fellowship, Yale University/Yale-New Haven Medical Center (2011)

Pediatric and Congenital Cardiac Surgery Fellowship, Stanford University (2013)

American Board of Thoracic Surgery Certification (2012)

Congenital Cardiac Surgery Subspecialty Certification (2014)