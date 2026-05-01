From Class 10 Air Ranker To ISC Topper: Kimaya Mayur Bauva’s Story Of Consistent Excellence

Mumbai: In times of momentary brilliance, Kimaya Mayur Bauva has shown that it is consistency that truly brings about academic success. An All India Rank holder in Class 10 with an exceptional 99.8%, Kimaya has once again proved her academic strength by scoring a perfect 100% in her Best of Four subjects in the ISC examination, Science stream.

A student of Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Kimaya’s journey reflects years of disciplined effort and focused learning. Her Best of Four subjects included English, Physics, Chemistry, and Computer Science, highlighting her balanced command over both language and science.

Speaking about English, often considered a scoring yet concept-driven subject, Kimaya credits her teachers and regular practice for her success. “I was fortunate to have excellent mentors who guided me on how to approach answers for the ISC board. Writing practice and grammar exercises were a regular part of my routine,” she says. These habits also helped her while preparing for competitive entrance examinations.

Among all subjects, Chemistry demanded the most attention. “Initially, I was quite scared of Chemistry because of the number of reactions, conditions, and exceptions we had to remember,” Kimaya admits. With the help of her teachers, daily revision, and consistent problem-solving, she gradually gained confidence and turned the subject into one of her strengths.

What makes Kimaya’s achievement stand out is the continuity of excellence. Having already experienced national-level recognition in Class 10, she did not allow expectations to become a burden. Instead, she used it as motivation. “I tried not to think too much about the vast syllabus. I focused on doing my best every single day,” she explains.

Her result challenges the widespread belief that scoring full marks in ISC is nearly impossible. Kimaya believes that steady effort matters more than last-minute pressure. “Small, consistent efforts make a big difference. Once you start enjoying the process, the fear gradually disappears,” she says.

Summing up her approach to academics, Kimaya firmly believes that “consistency beats everything.”