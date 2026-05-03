From Challenges To Champions: 11 Visually Impaired Girls From Pune School Achieve 100% HSC Pass Result | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Eleven visually impaired students from NFBM Jagriti School for Blind Girls and Skill Development Center, based in Alandi Devachi, Pune, have cleared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination this year, maintaining a 100% pass record across all its HSC batches.

The students are enrolled at St. Mira’s College for Girls, Pune, and commute daily by public transport to attend college. After college hours, they attend the Skill Development Center, which provides academic assistance and vocational training aligned with individual aptitude and career interests.

Among the top performers is blind student Gauri Manoj Jadhav, who scored 76.67% and is the topper in the Arts (Marathi medium) stream. Originally from Baramati, Jadhav relocated to Pune to pursue her education.

Jadhav says examinations typically make her anxious, but this year she felt more confident while attempting the papers. English was her most challenging subject, though she credits her teachers for continuous guidance throughout the academic year. Jadhav prepared primarily through audiobooks.

“When I wrote the answers myself during revision, I could recall everything clearly,” she said. She now plans to pursue political science and aspires to appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination.

Another visually impaired student from Ahmednagar also delivered a strong performance, securing 74.50%. She plans to pursue her higher education in Hindi, a subject she is deeply passionate about. “I wish to do a PhD in Hindi. I am very fond of the language,” she said, adding that she did not find any subject particularly difficult, as she was well prepared for the examinations.

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Crediting her teachers for their constant support, she said, “I would ask a lot of questions, and every time my doubts were solved. I am very thankful to my teachers.”

Anjali Thakur, who scored 72%, has similarly defined plans. She intends to pursue a graduation degree in economics, followed by a law degree. Alongside academics, Thakur has a keen interest in anchoring and hopes to audition in the field in the future. Reflecting on her examination experience, she said she was nervous at the start but gradually gained confidence as the papers progressed. She relied mainly on Braille books for her preparation and did not depend much on audiobooks. She has also appeared for two examinations in music.