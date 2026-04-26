From Caltech To NASA: Know the Educational Qualifications Of Cole Tomas Allen, Suspect In White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old suspect identified in connection with the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, has drawn attention not just for the case but also for his strong academic background.

Much of the information about his education and career is based on online posts, screenshots, and unverified claims currently being shared across platforms.

According to social media claims and circulating screenshots, Allen completed a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in 2017.

During his time at the institute, he is also said to have participated in academic and robotics-related projects, including a competition in 2016 that his team reportedly won.

Cole Tomas Allen

Engineering Cal Tech 2013 - 2017

Masters in Computer Science 2025 pic.twitter.com/BHWTFqxvP1 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 26, 2026

Master’s in Computer Science

Online posts attributed to Allen suggest that he later pursued a Master’s degree in Computer Science from California State University, Dominguez Hills, reportedly completing it in 2025. A widely shared post, believed to be linked to him, reads: “Pretty sure my Master’s in CS is done!”

Who is Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting?



Facebook ​postings appearing to relate to Cole show that he was named “Teacher of the Month” in ​December 2024 by the Torrance office of C2 Education, a nationwide private test-preparation… pic.twitter.com/rAnCpfwpb6 — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) April 26, 2026

NASA Research Fellowship

According to multiple social media posts that also included screenshots of Allen's LinkedIn profile, Allen took part in a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2014.

HOLY CRAP!



According to Cole Tomas Allen's LinkedIn, he interned at NASA in 2014.



In 2014, NASA published a paper and "Henry Martinez" was an author.



An X user named "Henry Martinez," made in 2023, made only a single post on Dec 21, 2023.



The post simply said "Cole Allen." pic.twitter.com/EWuyWEQt0C — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) April 26, 2026

Based on multiple screenshots shared, and according to one X (formerly Twitter) user. According to reports, Allen interned at NASA in 2014, which is consistent with his involvement in a research fellowship. The user further asserted that "Henry Martinez" was listed as the author of a NASA paper published that same year. The user also noted that on December 21, 2023, an X account created in 2023 under the name "Henry Martinez" had only posted once. "Cole Allen" was allegedly the only word in that post.

NASA Paper can be checked here

Wait…



The shooter, Cole Thomas Allen, went to Caltech, one of the hardest, most elite universities in the world.



Only extremely brilliant students get in.



He was a NASA intern in 2014, working on AI models for mapping planets.

And now he’s… a school teacher?



From rocket… — Carolina ❤️‍🔥 (@realCarola2Hope) April 26, 2026

Academic and Teaching Experience

In addition to his formal education, Allen’s profile reflects a mix of academic and professional roles.

Images circulating online also indicate that Allen was involved with a tutoring organization in California. According to LinkedIn posts and screenshots, he began working part-time at C2 Education in March 2020, assisting students with their SAT and ACT exam preparations. He was also reportedly named "Teacher of the Month" in December 2024.

Technical and Creative Interests

Aside from academic and professional credentials, Allen is also described online as having interests in software and game development. According to reports, he worked on several small creative projects, including:

Developing PC games such as Bohrdom and First Law

Working on a Steam-based project involving molecular chemistry themes

Building a top-down space combat game

These activities are based on online descriptions and remain unverified.

Cole Tomas Allen - Steam Community

Developed Game called "Bohrdom"https://t.co/X3IUqY4q3w



X account - @Bohrdom1



YouTube - https://t.co/y4eWbdK6d2



Game trailer looks terrible pic.twitter.com/tTKhCtAEpD — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 26, 2026

A Highly Educated Profile Under Scrutiny

As investigators continue to look into Allen's background, his path from attending a prestigious university like Caltech to earning a master's degree in computer science and gaining research experience at NASA has become a major point of discussion.

A thorough investigation into the apparent security breach has been started by several agencies, including the Secret Service.