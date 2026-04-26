From Caltech To NASA: Know the Educational Qualifications Of Cole Tomas Allen, Suspect In White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old suspect identified in connection with the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, has drawn attention not just for the case but also for his strong academic background.
Much of the information about his education and career is based on online posts, screenshots, and unverified claims currently being shared across platforms.
According to social media claims and circulating screenshots, Allen completed a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in 2017.
During his time at the institute, he is also said to have participated in academic and robotics-related projects, including a competition in 2016 that his team reportedly won.
Master’s in Computer Science
Online posts attributed to Allen suggest that he later pursued a Master’s degree in Computer Science from California State University, Dominguez Hills, reportedly completing it in 2025. A widely shared post, believed to be linked to him, reads: “Pretty sure my Master’s in CS is done!”
NASA Research Fellowship
According to multiple social media posts that also included screenshots of Allen's LinkedIn profile, Allen took part in a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2014.
Based on multiple screenshots shared, and according to one X (formerly Twitter) user. According to reports, Allen interned at NASA in 2014, which is consistent with his involvement in a research fellowship. The user further asserted that "Henry Martinez" was listed as the author of a NASA paper published that same year. The user also noted that on December 21, 2023, an X account created in 2023 under the name "Henry Martinez" had only posted once. "Cole Allen" was allegedly the only word in that post.
NASA Paper can be checked here
Academic and Teaching Experience
In addition to his formal education, Allen’s profile reflects a mix of academic and professional roles.
Images circulating online also indicate that Allen was involved with a tutoring organization in California. According to LinkedIn posts and screenshots, he began working part-time at C2 Education in March 2020, assisting students with their SAT and ACT exam preparations. He was also reportedly named "Teacher of the Month" in December 2024.
Technical and Creative Interests
Aside from academic and professional credentials, Allen is also described online as having interests in software and game development. According to reports, he worked on several small creative projects, including:
Developing PC games such as Bohrdom and First Law
Working on a Steam-based project involving molecular chemistry themes
Building a top-down space combat game
These activities are based on online descriptions and remain unverified.
A Highly Educated Profile Under Scrutiny
As investigators continue to look into Allen's background, his path from attending a prestigious university like Caltech to earning a master's degree in computer science and gaining research experience at NASA has become a major point of discussion.
A thorough investigation into the apparent security breach has been started by several agencies, including the Secret Service.