From BIT Mesra Graduate To Minister: Know The Educational Qualifications Of Bihar's Newly Appointed Health Minister Nishant Kumar

Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a former software engineer, was inducted into the Bihar cabinet as a health minister on May 7, 2026, after the NDA’s strong performance in the 2025 Assembly elections

Education Background

Nishant Kumar was born on July 20, 1975, in Bihar. He is the only son of Nitish Kumar and Manju Sinha. Unfortunately, his mother passed away in 2007 due to acute pneumonia.

During his childhood, Nishant lived in Bihar and initially completed his education at St. Karen’s School in Patna before transferring to Manava Bharati India International School in Mussoorie as per wikipedia. He later pursued a degree in Software Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, Ranchi, where he successfully graduated as a qualified software engineer.

Transition from Engineering to Politics

Despite his academic background in engineering and an initial preference for staying away from public life, Nishant Kumar later entered governance. His induction into the Bihar cabinet in 2026 marked a significant shift from his earlier professional identity in software engineering to a political role in state administration.

Personal Life

He resides in Patna and has largely maintained a low public profile. Nishant Kumar is reported to be unmarried and has no children.

Nishant Kumar’s journey reflects a transition from a software engineering graduate of BIT Mesra to a member of Bihar’s cabinet, marking a notable change from a technical career path to active involvement in governance.