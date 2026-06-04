From Aspiring Doctor To Billion-Dollar Jewellery Business: Know The Educational Qualification Of Indian Billionaire Rajesh Mehta

Mumbai: Rajesh Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Rajesh Exports, has come under regulatory scrutiny after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an interim order against him and the company.

Born on June 20, 1964, in Bengaluru, he originally dreamed of becoming a doctor before eventually entering the jewellery business.

Rajesh Mehta’s Educational Qualification

According to Wikipedia, Mehta completed his schooling at St Joseph’s School in Bengaluru. He later joined National College, where he studied for two years.

As per the Forbes India Report, Mehta was considered brilliant in academics and initially aspired to pursue medicine. His brother Prashant Mehta told Forbes India that the family wanted Rajesh to become a doctor, describing him as “a thinker” who always planned for the future. However, instead of continuing his medical education, Mehta chose to enter the jewellery trade, believing business was his true calling.

Family Background

Rajesh Jaswanth Rai Mehta was raised in a lower-middle-class Jain family in Bengaluru. He was the third of four brothers, Bipin, Prashant, Rajesh, and Mahesh.

According to Forbes India, Mehta’s parents had relocated from Rajkot in Gujarat to Bengaluru around 1946-47. His father, Jaswantrai Mehta, initially traded in semi-precious stones while working for a cousin in Gujarat. About 25 years later, he started his own business named Rajesh Diamond Company, which dealt in semi-precious stones.

Interestingly, Forbes India reported that the business was named after Rajesh because an astrologer had reportedly told his father that Rajesh would bring the family the greatest success. Since then, several family ventures have been named after him.

The market regulator’s investigation is ongoing, and the findings mentioned in the interim order are preliminary.