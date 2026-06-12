Free Press Journal Internship Programme Offers Students Hands-On Media Experience

The Free Press Journal successfully conducted its three-week internship programme, which began on May 25, 2026, offering media students from various institutions an opportunity to experience the workings of a professional newsroom. The programme was designed to provide practical exposure to different aspects of journalism and digital media through hands-on learning under the guidance of experienced professionals.

Interns were divided into teams across On-Ground Reporting, Digital Desk, and Social Media and Video Production. This structure enabled participants to understand the fast-paced nature of the media industry while gaining insights into newsroom operations and editorial workflows. Students were encouraged to choose their preferred beats, allowing them to focus on areas of interest and build confidence in their reporting and content creation skills.

Those assigned to on-ground reporting accompanied journalists on field visits, where they observed the process of gathering information, covering crime-related stories, and navigating the challenges that come with reporting from the field. At the Digital Desk, interns learned the importance of research, fact-checking, and maintaining editorial standards before publishing content online. Meanwhile, the Social Media and Video teams introduced students to digital storytelling, content planning, scriptwriting, video production, and platform-specific publishing strategies.

As part of the internship programme, the interns also had the opportunity to interact with renowned Vedanta teacher, author, and speaker Jaya Row. With more than four decades of experience studying and teaching Indian philosophy, Row is known for making the teachings of Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita relevant to modern life. She has spoken at international forums, including the World Economic Forum in Davos and the World Bank, and continues to reach global audiences through her lectures, webinars, and podcast.

During her interaction with the interns, Row shared insights on self-discovery, personal growth, and the importance of purpose-driven living. Drawing from the principles of Vedanta, she encouraged students to approach both their personal and professional lives with clarity, resilience, and awareness. Her session provided a thoughtful perspective on balancing ambition with values and offered young media aspirants valuable lessons that extended beyond the newsroom.

The internship programme concluded with participants gaining practical experience across multiple media platforms, a deeper understanding of journalism, and meaningful exposure to industry professionals and thought leaders. The experience served as an important learning opportunity for aspiring media professionals preparing to enter a rapidly evolving media landscape.