Free meals for coaching students in Kota on Holi

Since many messes and restaurants remained closed in the coaching city on Holi, Kota proved to be home for over 7000 students for whom free meals were arranged by a voluntary group in Kota.

A fair-like atmosphere was created on the streets of the Indira Vihar area of Kota city on Holi. Students were seen enjoying free breakfast, lunch and dinner on Friday.

There were smiles on the faces of the students enjoying themselves as they did not have to bother about their breakfast and meals on the day of Holi when most messes and restaurants remain closed. Nearly 7000 students are reported to have taken free breakfast and meals on Holi in Indira Vihar.

Sevadar named the voluntary group of Indira Vihar through charity; makes arrangements for free breakfast and free meals for the coaching students who belong to all places in the country.

One student named Aditya Sharma (19) of Uttar Pradesh said that “We were a bit concerned as to how we will get food on the day of Holi when most messes and restaurants in the area remain closed but when we heard that there is an arrangement of free breakfast and meals by a group we got delighted”.

Another student, Vimal Gaur (17) from Uttar Pradesh, stated that we could get food on the day of the Holi festival due to the noble service of the voluntary group, which is a very overwhelming feeling.

Giving clue about the initiative behind free breakfast and meals for the students, the head of the sevadar group, who does not want to be quoted, said that a large number of messes and eateries remained closed on the day of Holi, which creates a problem for the students for arranging food for them. “Our group of locals of Indira Vihar do crowdfunding for arranging free meals for the coaching students on Holi”, he said.

“Our Sevadar facilitates free breakfast and free meals for the student population living in Indira Vihar area of Kota for the last 11 years”, he said.

We remain in the service of the coaching students from 7 am to 11 pm-midnight whereby we also did not get time to play Holi with our family, he said.

“Service to mankind is the biggest service, so we take this initiative every year”, he said.

We have spent over Rs 5 lakhs on the free breakfast and meals on the day of Holi, he claimed.

The group also provided free food for the patients of a government hospital in Kota every day for the last few years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 03:51 PM IST