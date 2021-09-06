Free Master’s degree in the Czech Republic: Here's all you need to know

Description: This article talks about Master’s degree programs available in the Czech Republic, where even international students can study free of charge, provided they study in Czech at one of the public universities.

European Education in the Czech Republic

GoStudy is an education centre based in Prague. It offers Czech language classes and university preparatory programs to international students wishing to study in the Czech Republic. Some students decide to come to the Czech Republic to get their Bachelor’s degree, while others choose to pursue their Master’s degree or a Doctoral degree. From 2020 it became possible to attend GoStudy programs online. Students can choose from Medical, Economics, Technical, Humanitarian or Creative Arts study programs.

Europe has always been the hallmark of high-quality education and solid work prospects. Many European countries offer access to free higher education for all students as long as they are fluent in the language of that country. It is no wonder that students from all over the world are keen to come to Europe to study for their Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

The Czech Republic is part of the European Union. It is a landlocked country situated in the centre of Europe, sharing borders with Poland, Germany, Slovakia and Austria. The Czech Republic is a popular study destination for over 45,000 international students every year. The Czech Ministry of Education confirmed that 2020 saw an increase in international student enrolments across all university courses, including an over 20% increase in enrolments from students from India, Iran and Russia.

Fifteen Czech universities are included in the QS World University Rankings. Charles University in Prague is ranked the highest (266th) out of a total of 1,300, followed by the University of Chemistry and Technology (373th) and Czech Technical University in Prague (403).

Like all other countries in the Europe Union, the Czech Republic is part of the Bologna process, which was set up to facilitate recognition and exchange between higher education institutions across Europe. The Bologna process recognises three-tiers of higher education: Bachelor’s degree (3-4 years), Master’s degree (1-3 years) and a Doctoral degree (3-4 years).

Degrees from Czech universities are highly valued throughout Europe and in the USA.

Master’s degree for free

The Czech Republic offers free higher education to all students regardless of their nationality, as long as they choose a public university and are fluent in Czech (level B2 or above). The Czech Republic has both public and private universities. Prague is home to 9 public and over 36 private universities, which makes it one of the best Czech cities to study in. Most universities offer Master’s degree programs, but only public universities offer free education. Private universities charge for the programs they offer. All programs taught in English, even at public universities, also incur a tuition fee.

Master’s degrees usually take 1-2 years to complete. Bachelor’s degree certificate is usually required for a Master’s degree. Most universities accept students for Master’s degree programs in the same specialisations as the students Bachelor’s degree programs but this is not a strict requirement as long as the student successfully passes all of the relevant entrance exams to confirm the required level of knowledge and skill.

Some specialisations, like Law, Education, Dentistry or Medicine have so-called non-structured Master’s degrees, which take between 4-6 years to complete. No separate Bachelor’s degree is awarded in that case.

International students are required to confirm their level of Czech language. It should be at level B2 or above.

All foreign education documents must be nostrificated to be accepted in the Czech Republic. Many universities now offer nostrification as part of their admission procedure. Otherwise, students can arrange nostrification through other authorised organisations.

Although programs taught in English charge tuition fees, they are typically more affordable than similar Master’s degree programs in English speaking countries, like the UK Or in the USA. Often international students see this as a good alternative to an international career where English language is a necessary requirement.

Master’s degree specialisations

Czech education has a long-standing tradition of excellence in science and technology. At the moment there are 9 centres of excellence and over 40 research centres dotted throughout the country, where students can participate in top scientific projects in cooperation with other universities in Europe and the rest of the world. This is one of the reasons why many international students choose to come to the Czech Republic to do their Master’s degree.

Czech National Agency for International Education and Research estimated that there are presently around 290,000 students in higher education with 15% of them being foreign nationals. Half of all of these students are currently enrolled in Bachelor’s or Master’s degree programs in Social Sciences, Technical specialisations, Economics or Humanities.

Some other popular specialisations for international students include Business, Administration and Law with 20% of enrolments per year; Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing typically attracts around 15% of foreign entrants. Health and Welfare is also in demand especially with students from Asian countries, attracting around 12.3% of students.

Scholarships

Many Czech universities offer their own scholarship programs for their students. It is important to check this with the individual university.

International students from developing countries can also be eligible for government scholarship providing study support and covering the cost of Czech language classes.

Most Czech universities have special partnership and exchange program agreements with other countries. This includes the Erasmus + scheme.

The embassy of the Czech Republic in New Delhi also offers scholarships to graduate and postgraduate students, who wish to study at public universities in the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic vs other countries

The Czech Republic enjoys a central location, which is excellent for travel or commuting purposes be it for work, study or pleasure. Many big international companies have their regional offices in Prague or Brno, which means an opportunity to work for them even when you are still a student. Many companies run apprenticeship schemes, where students or graduates can gain valuable work experience, earn some money and maybe even secure a job contract!

Living costs in the Czech Republic are lower than in other countries in Europe or in the USA. Average living expenses, including accommodation, bills, medical insurance, transportation and food, come to 7,000 Euro per year. Education at public universities in Czech is free for all students.

In the USA average annual living costs come to 12,500 Euro with tuition fees ranging anywhere between 17,000 and 42,000 Euro per academic year. In the UK living costs average 14,500 Euro per year. International students are expected to pay for all degree courses in the UK with fees ranging from 11,000 to 40,000 Euro per academic year, depending on specialisation.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:08 PM IST