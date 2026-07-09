FPJ Hosts 3rd Edition Of BMC Schools Toppers’ Awards, Felicitates 28 Outstanding Students |

For every student who excels despite fewer educational resources, there is a story of determination, perseverance and the unwavering support of teachers and parents. Celebrating these inspiring journeys, The Free Press Journal (FPJ) hosted the third edition of the BMC Schools Class 10 Toppers' Felicitation Ceremony, honouring 28 outstanding students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run schools for their exceptional performance in the Class 10 examinations.

The event brought together educationists, philanthropists, industry leaders and well-wishers to recognise not only academic excellence but also the determination and resilience of students who have excelled despite limited resources. The ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Dr Prachi Jambhekar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education), BMC, while television actress Gulki Joshi graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Among those present were Devendra Desai, Founder Trustee of the Children Toy Foundation; Meghna Osahan, Trustee; Ravindra Sanghvi; Poorvi Shah, CEO of Katalyst India; Asma Batliwala, Managing Trustee of The Scholar's Education Trust; Paramjeet Singh, Founder of DBM India; and Ramesh Narayan, Founder of Canco Advertising.

'These children are the real stars'

Congratulating the toppers, Dr Prachi Jambhekar said the students' achievements held special significance because many had excelled without access to expensive coaching classes or the facilities often available to private school students. "I am extremely proud of them. They are the stars, absolutely," she said, adding that many of the students scoring 97 and 98 per cent had reached those milestones through their own hard work and the guidance of their school teachers.

According to her, the success of BMC students is a reflection of the dedication of nearly 8,000 teachers who go far beyond classroom teaching.

"They are not just teachers. They are parents, counsellors, guides and emotional support for our children," she said, crediting educators for helping students achieve remarkable results without private tuition.

"Nearly 90 per cent, perhaps even all, of these children have not depended on coaching classes. That makes me even more proud because it reflects the commitment of our teachers." She added that every student possesses the ability to excel if given the right encouragement. "I believe every child in a BMC school has a spark. They only need a chance to shine."

Dr Jambhekar's message found an echo in the Guest of Honour, Actor Gulki Joshi, who encouraged students to treat education as their greatest strength, irrespective of the profession they eventually choose. Reflecting on her own journey, the television actress said acting had always been her dream, but her parents ensured she completed her education first because the entertainment industry is unpredictable.

Guest of Honour, Actor Gulki Joshi |

"My parents always had a very logical approach. They knew acting was my passion, but they reminded me that there are phases when you have work and phases when you don't. Education gives you stability, keeps you grounded and gives you hope because you know you have the qualifications to build another career if needed."

She also advised aspiring actors not to focus only on appearance or social media. "Looking good or making reels is not enough. Education shapes you as a person and gives you the confidence to face life's challenges." Joshi admitted she was initially nervous about addressing students who had secured marks between 95 and 97 per cent.

"I wondered what I could possibly say to motivate them," she said with a smile. "But what truly touched me was seeing how proud, grateful and happy they were after all their hard work. Their energy was so genuine that it completely filled my heart."

BMC schools scripting a new success story

Highlighting the transformation taking place in municipal schools, Dr Jambhekar said the corporation's long-term investment in strengthening education from the foundation level is now producing encouraging results. She shared that, for the first time in BMC's history, more than 1,200 students had qualified in the Class 5 and Class 8 scholarship examinations, describing it as an achievement that surpassed many private schools.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner also highlighted BMC's incentive schemes aimed at encouraging academic excellence |

She also pointed to the growing popularity of BMC schools, saying the perception surrounding municipal education has changed significantly over the years. "There is now competition for admissions in our schools," she said, recalling that one school even required police assistance to manage the overwhelming rush of parents during the admission process.

Dr Jambhekar thanked The Free Press Journal and its team for organising the felicitation ceremony and said recognition from an independent platform carries immense value for students. "When appreciation comes from outside the education system, it makes children feel that society is proud of them. That recognition inspires them to dream even bigger."

Rewarding excellence

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner also highlighted BMC's incentive schemes aimed at encouraging academic excellence. She said schools achieving a 100 per cent SSC pass percentage receive financial assistance of ₹25,000, while students scoring above 90 per cent are awarded ₹10,000.

This year, however, the number of achievers exceeded expectations. "We have completely exhausted our budget for these schemes," she said. "But this is the happiest kind of budget shortfall because it means more schools and more students have performed exceptionally well."

More than 70 BMC schools recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage this year, she added.

Looking ahead, Dr Jambhekar said BMC's next goal is to help a larger number of students move from the 50–70 per cent range to above 80 per cent while continuing to focus equally on academics, sports, arts and culture. She also highlighted the corporation's music academy, dance programmes and opportunities that allow students to perform on prestigious platforms, saying holistic development remains central to BMC's education policy.

"I hope next year this hall will be too small because we will have even more achievers to celebrate," she said.

Devendra Desai, Founder Trustee of the Children Toy Foundation |

Learning beyond textbooks

Speaking at the ceremony, Devendra Desai, Founder Trustee of the Children Toy Foundation, highlighted the organisation's efforts to support underprivileged children through quality toys and educational board games. He said interactive play nurtures creativity, critical thinking, teamwork, confidence and camaraderie while making learning engaging and enjoyable for children from diverse backgrounds.

Shravani Ramesh Tupe |

A moment of pride for students

Among the 28 students felicitated was Shravani Ramesh Tupe, who secured 93.40 per cent in the SSC examination. Describing the ceremony as a memorable experience, she said the recognition made both her and her family immensely proud. "My mother and my teachers are very proud, and I feel proud of myself too," she said.

Shravani admitted she was initially nervous because she was the only student from a Marathi-medium school among many English-medium toppers. "I didn't know what to say. My teacher simply told me, 'Speak in Marathi.' Since I was the only one from a Marathi-medium background, it made me feel really good."

Having now secured admission to Father Agnel College, Vashi, Shravani hopes to pursue engineering and dreams of becoming a software engineer.

With the successful conclusion of its third edition, the FPJ BMC Schools Toppers' Awards once again highlighted the growing success of Mumbai's municipal schools and reinforced a powerful message: talent knows no boundaries, and when hard work is recognised and encouraged, it inspires countless more students to dream bigger and aim higher