FPJ Exclusive: 'Students From India See Ireland As Rewarding,' Says Barry O'Driscoll, Education In Ireland

Barry O'Driscoll, Regional Manager - India South Asia at Education in Ireland |

As Ireland joins other European and Western countries in attracting more and more Indian students and professionals, Barry O'Driscoll, Regional Manager - India South Asia at Education in Ireland talked to the The Free Press Journal about the impact of Indian students in Emerald Isle, work hour rules, post study visas, factors encouraging studying in Ireland, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

How many Indian students have chosen to study in Ireland in 2023? What are some of the popular courses among them?

We believe that over 7000 students from India have chosen to study in Ireland this year- an upturn since last year- which goes to show the growing interest in Ireland as an exceptional study abroad destination, offering a host of unique advantages to Indian students. First and foremost is the "Irish welcome," the country's renowned hospitality and warmth which ensures that international students feel at ease and find it easy to make new friends.

Ireland's rich cultural heritage adds to its allure, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity. The stunning landscapes and exciting arts and music scene offer students a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant cultural experience. Furthermore, Ireland's strategic location within Europe makes it convenient for students to explore other European countries, enriching their overall international experience.

Ireland's educational system is another standout feature, garnering global recognition. Its universities consistently rank among the world's top institutions, offering a diverse array of programs and courses, with a strong emphasis on research and innovation. Students from India have generally shown a preference for STEM programmes such as data science, engineering, AI as well as business management & finance, and marketing, to name a few. Lately, we are seeing a budding demand for programmes such as cyber security, hospitality, law, sports science, medicine and nursing, and psychology.

What adds to the country's commitment to education is underscored by its substantial investment in state-of-the-art facilities and resources, providing an ideal environment for learning and growth.

In summary, students from India are now seeing Ireland as a distinctive and rewarding study abroad destination because it combines academic excellence, cultural richness, a welcoming community, and excellent work opportunities for international students.

Are there any plans to change the work hours for international students in Ireland?

Ireland has had a consistent work policy for international students, to ensure that they have enough time for their studies which is the primary motive for their being in Ireland.

International students engaged in full-time study of at least one year’s duration for a recognised course do not need a work permit to work in Ireland, and they are allowed to work 20 hours per week while studying. Students are permitted to work 40 hours per week only during holiday periods-in the months of June, July, August and September and from 15th December to 15th January inclusive.

How do you see the current scenario of Ireland's work visa policies for international students?

Ireland's work visa policies are favourable for international students. International students can apply to stay in Ireland after completing their studies for the purpose of seeking employment under the Irish Third Level Graduate Scheme. Undergraduate students are permitted to stay up to 1 year and postgraduate students up to 2 years post study, allowing them enough time and opportunity to stay back in the country and find suitable employment for themselves.

On issues of deportations, visa fraud, how is Ireland dealing with such instances from India?

Visa applications for Ireland are regulated by the Visa Office in New Delhi, under the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). They work with VFS for a ‘check and verify’ system for verification assurance to reduce the risk of visa fraud.

Many Indian students are worried about restrictions in the UK, Canada, etc, do you think Ireland has the capacity to accommodate those students?

We welcome Indian students who are seeking a return on investment for a world class education in a safe country with a welcoming environment- where they can have life changing and life enhancing experiences that will benefit them personally and professionally.

Five reasons why you think Ireland is the best option for Indian students?

Here are five compelling reasons why an increasing number of Indian students could be opting for Ireland:

Quality Education: Ireland is renowned for its world-class education system. The country is home to several prestigious universities and colleges that consistently rank high globally. Indian students can access a wide range of programs, from STEM fields to humanities, ensuring they receive a top-notch education.

Post-Study Work Opportunities: Ireland offers excellent post-study work opportunities for international graduates. The Stay Back option allows students to stay in Ireland for up to two years after completing their studies, enabling them to gain valuable work experience and potentially secure employment in Ireland or elsewhere in Europe.

Safe and Welcoming Environment: Ireland is known to be a welcoming country. The friendly locals and multicultural society makes Indian students feel at home while studying abroad, lessening any cultural shock they may have, and enhancing their overall experience.

English Language: It's hugely comforting to know that Ireland is one of the very few English-speaking countries in Europe, so settling in is easier. Whether it's dealing with lecturers or simply asking for directions, there’s no danger of anything getting lost in translation. Non-native English speakers can also learn to improve their language skills here.

Rich Cultural Experience: Ireland's rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes offer Indian students a unique cultural experience. They can explore ancient castles, lively festivals, and the stunning Irish countryside while pursuing their studies.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)