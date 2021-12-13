FPJ-Ed: JBIMS organises mentorship and investment programs to boost young founders, start-ups

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management and Studies (JBIMS), in collaboration with Touchwood Advisory and Management, organized the first edition of TIIPS- Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platforms, a mentorship and investment program conceptualized to help propel budding startups throughout India.

This event was kick-started with the inauguration of the Incubation Centre at the institute. Throughout the event, mentors and investors shared experiences and case studies of successful entrepreneurs with budding startups like Jyppzer Kids, Accelo, LivingThings (Icapo Tech Pvt Ltd), Robo Bionics, Car Bazar, Postbing, Sol Street Club, Playboxtv, and NetaG to inspire budding entrepreneurs.

The startups presented their business models to investors and venture capitalists such as Dr Apoorva Sharma (Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts, and 9Unicorns), Mr Arun Sehgal (MD, Winning Edge), Dr Srinivas Chunduru (Founder, VANS Group), Mr Sandesh Kirkire (Co-Founder, Apasarianam Foundation), Mr Angelo Rajesh (Serial Entrepreneur), and Shivika Sethi, VP, Venture capitalist.

The young entrepreneurs were assisted by mentors who provided them with knowledge, guidance, mentoring, training, and demonstrations. Mrs Chhaya Sehgal (Entrepreneurship Development, JBIMS), Dr Sarika Mahajan (Asst. Professor, JBIMS), Mr Srinath Sridharam (Corporate Advisor), and Dr Durgesh Tinaikar (Professor, JBIMS) were very passionate about the program.

Dr Srinivasan Iyengar, Director, JBIMS, motivated startups with his words of encouragement. He went on to say that JBIMS was committed to helping start-ups by facilitating product/service showcase events at the national/international level. “We assist start-ups with improving their Technology and Marketing Strategies, promoting them through their network, including alumni and industry, providing them with workspace and facilities in their incubation centre at JBIMS,” the director added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:23 AM IST