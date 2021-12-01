FPJ-Ed: ‘Wrong’ questions in Class 12 Sociology paper has got social media all worked up, including CBSE

Some questions in the class 12 Sociology term one exam (CBSE) paper today have either hurt sentiments or are just plain wrong in nature. A debate over the wrong questions has been raging on Twitter today.

While Free Press Journal spoke to a few teachers and principals over the alleged ‘wrong’ question, the response received was lukewarm, but CBSE itself seemed perturbed about the content in the questions and has made its stand clear.

In its tweet, CBSE states: “The CBSE guidelines for paper setters state that they have to ensure the questions should be academic oriented only abd should be class, religion-neutral and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices."

CBSE further tweeted that it “acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons.”

Free Press Journal made attempts to contact the main paper setter but there was no response. Incidentally, this paper is the first major exam of CBSE Class Term 1.

The questions in reference was supposedly based on past incidents with clear reference to political parties. What is known about the ‘erroneous’ questions was that while some was not from the syllabus, others did not have correction answer options. The social media debate also contains tweets from those who point out that all the questions set in the paper were indeed from the prescribed textbook.

Overall, students found the Sociology paper easy to tackle.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 10:28 PM IST