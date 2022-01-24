FPJ-Ed: Webinar on light and its application held

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A webinar on “Light and its application” was held in Sanwer Government College.

According to Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department, an online webinar was organised by Physics Department under Quality Learning Centre activity in Government College Sanwer.

Dr Anand Murthy, a LASER scientist of RRCAT Indore was the keynote speaker. He delivered his speech on ‘From light a divine miracle to modern science and technology’. He explained spiritual importance of light, usefulness of light in human life, colours of light, its history, LASER light and its types.

Dr Murthy said that high power particle accelerators can be made at low cost by high energy lasers. Modern scientific experiments and solutions of many unanswered questions of the universe were also possible through these machines. Our country is also getting the same accomplishment as other developed countries in this work with the efforts of institutes like RRCAT, he added.

Dr Murthy exhorted students to take up scientific research as career and contribute outstandingly to the service of the nation.

Dr BS Makkar, principal of the college welcomed the keynote speaker and asked students to participate in all intellectual programmes organized from time to time and get maximum knowledge.

The programme was conducted and guest introduction was given by Professor VPVerma. At the end the keynote speaker sorted out queries of participants. Vote of thanks was given by Dr Malini.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:25 PM IST