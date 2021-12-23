FPJ-Ed: University of Tripura to introduce Japanese, Korean, Nepali language diploma courses

Agartala: The University of Tripura is to introduce diploma courses in Japanese, Korean, Nepali and Manipuri Languages from the next academic session, officials said on Thursday.

Joint Registrar M. M. Reang said that the academic council of the University recently decided to start one-year diploma courses in Japanese, Korean, Nepali and Manipuri languages and to open Post-Graduate Departments and Diploma Courses on National Security Studies, Social Work and Manipuri dance.

"After getting the approval of the University Grants Commission and the Union Education Ministry, the new courses and Departments would start," Reang told IANS.

At present the Tripura University teaches diploma and degree courses in tribal "Kokborok" language.

He said that currently six Bangladeshi students are studying in the central university, set up in 2007.

The Joint Registrar said that Bangladesh High Commissioner in India Muhammad Imran and Agartala-based Assistant High Commissioner Muhammad Zubaid Hussain on Wednesday interacted with Tripura University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain and other senior officials of the university.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:10 PM IST