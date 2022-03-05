FPJ-ED: Ukraine-Russia War... Indian students share memories from their time in Ukraine

Jaineel Jani

Initially, we were scared as the rumours about an impending war made us want to get out of the country as soon as possible. The lack of surety on the mode of learning also scared me and I was undecided to leave the country at first. The journey back home wasn’t easy as we were nervous about getting caught in the clash between Russia and Ukraine. Regardless, I took numerous memories of a country I consider my second home to India. I still remember the time when a few Ukrainians saved us from drunken locals who were trying to steal our belongings and then proceeded to show us unique spots in Odessa. From teaching their language and culture to being friendly with the students in the country, we have always felt welcomed in Ukraine. Though the return to India makes us feel safe and calm, I would like to enjoy my college years in Ukraine when the war ends.

Vinay Lalwani

Advertisement

I believed in the motto if I do good for others, good will come to me, which is what gave me the much-needed confidence to reach the border. I was tense about the circumstances but my belief in God helped me at every step. Ukraine is my second home and I will miss it very much. There is 15 months' worth of memories there — from partying together to spending time in the club. I was excited to be back in India as it is my motherland but I wish to go back to Ukraine soon

Pranjal Aggarwal

Advertisement

I was sad to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. I have made many good memories there, my friends and teachers were like a family to me; we had fun together, cooked together and even had break-downs during Covid... We were together in every situation! Though I came back to India before the war started, my friends were stuck there and I felt like I was stuck there with them. Ukraine is a peaceful and beautiful country. I had my first solo trip there to Lviv from Kyiv; learnt to live on my own there. The country taught me a lot in many aspects. On February 24 when I learnt about the blast at Boryspil Airport, I felt so disheartened that I can't even express it in words.

Mahima Shrivastava

The only thing on our minds was survival and going home. We weren’t scared or angry, we just wanted to get out alive. Sad and guilty, yes, because we were leaving a place where we have made so many memories, the place that provided us education, but survival was our only concern. Ukraine is a beautiful and peaceful country. I lived in Chernivtsi, situated in the extreme western part of the country. Every moment spent in that city, be it waking up at 7 in the morning and running from one department to other for classes, experiencing the first snowfall, cooking and dancing… there’s so much to remember. I hope this wasn’t the last time we got to experience all of this. We want to go back and complete our studies in Ukraine. I am grateful that I am back in India safe and sound. But several questions are plaguing my mind: What will happen to our future? Will we get our degree on time? Should we change universities? Should we wait? Should we look for a plan B?? This uncertainty is present, but in all, I am elated to be back home.

Keyur Karetiya

Advertisement

The death of troops in Ukraine and reports of clashes increased our fears of staying in the country. It became difficult for us to stay put in Ukraine, which led me to leave the country a day before the invasion started. I consider myself lucky to leave the country. When I was on my way I felt that others will join me soon in India, but the situation deteriorated and they all had no other choice but to survive the ordeal. I kept checking on my friends, called and messaged them and felt upset when I looked at the circumstances they were in. After reaching India, there's a sense of relief but at the same time, my memories in Ukraine will never fade away. I still remember when we partied on December 31 at the City Centre in Kyiv. We danced together, ate with the locals and had one of our best nights there. Wish to experience that again soon.

Akshay Deo

We five students, including my sister and cousin, travelled from Kharkiv. It was a surreal experience to walk through empty streets. We were scared and nervous about the shellings we saw, but we believed in each other. We were happy and calm to reach India. I love Ukraine in every way — besides the studies, it has beautiful cities, architecture and great places to explore.

Mayank Singh

I felt sad when I left Ukraine... The country was nothing to me and I felt a special connection with it. When I landed in India, after seeing the media coverage of Indian students returning from Ukraine, that's when realised the magnitude of the situation. So many memories of Ukraine flooded my mind. Though I feel safe and sound in India, I want to spend the remainder of the years in a good way in Ukraine.

(Hello students: If you have an opinion or would like to share your views on an issue, write to us at fpjournaledu@gmail.com)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 07:00 AM IST