FPJ-Ed: UGC extends date for submission of thesis for terminal M.Phil./Ph.D. students till 30th June, 2022

UGC has extended the date for submission of thesis for terminal M.Phil./Ph.D. students till 30th June 2022.

"Keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months beyond 31.12.2021, i.e., till 30. June 2022, for submission of the thesis by M.Phil./Ph.D. students may be granted by the Universities," reads the notice.

"It is also notified that the extension for submission of M.Phil./Ph.D. thesis till June 2022 shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of M.Phil./ Ph.D. thesis is on or before 30.06.2022. Extension of six months, as mentioned above, may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain upto five years only," it added.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 02:27 PM IST