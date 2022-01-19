FPJ-Ed: Tamil Nadu to try to make mathematics easier for middle school students

Chennai: Officials in Tamil Nadu stated on Tuesday that an initiative to make mathematics learning easier will be launched shortly through an activity-based learning project.

According to Samagra Shiksha officials, 'Magizh Kanitham' (Learning Mathematics with Joy) will intrigue children's interest in learning mathematics. Through 180-minute videos, this new teaching concept will teach basic mathematics, algebra, and geometry.

State Samagra Shiksha authorities said that the evaluation of students revealed that the majority of students in middle schools found mathematics challenging and regarded it as a dreaded subject.

They expressed hope that the students would get basic knowledge of the subject through video learning and get a grip of the subject through this innovative method of learning.



The involvement of mathematics teachers in analysing the students is also an important part of the new concept of learning the subject.



The School Education Department is conducting an online training programme for mathematics teachers on January 20 and 21 to give them a basic knowledge on the new concept.

