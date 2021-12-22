FPJ-Ed: SNAP II admit card to be released on December 24; here’s how to download

Admit cards for the second Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) will be released on December 24 after 3 pm. The candidates who intend to reattempt, as well as aspirants, can visit this website to download the admit card- https://snap2021.ishinfosys.com/snhlt21/Login.aspx

The MBA entrance- SNAP exam will take place in 94 cities all over India. In the previous years, the exam would take place once a year. Recently, a major alteration is that it will happen thrice a year. The first exam took place on December 19. The second will happen on January 8 and the last on January 9. To conclude, aspirants can attempt the exam twice.

Ways to download the admit card:-

1. Visit the official website of SNAP-https://snap2021.ishinfosys.com/snhlt21/Login.aspx

2. Click on the ‘admit card’ tab on the homepage

3. Enter SNAP ID and password details

4. SNAP admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download it and take and don’t forget to take a printout.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 07:31 PM IST