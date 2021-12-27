FPJ-Ed: Pune police seize gold, diamonds, other valuables worth Rs 1 crore from TET scam accused

The Cyber Crime unit of Pune Police has seized gold, silver jewellery, utensils and some diamonds worth Rs 1 crore from an accused Ashwin Kumar in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper scam case, news agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra | Cyber Crime unit of Pune Police seized gold, silver jewellery, utensils and some diamonds worth Rs 1 crore from an accused Ashwin Kumar in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper scam case: Pune Police Officials pic.twitter.com/kpmEPMA19C — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday rejected the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the alleged malpractices and irregularities in recruitment exams of various departments and undertakings, including the teacher eligibility test (TET).

Pawar said the police have already launched a thorough investigation and the government has made it clear that it will not spare anyone.

He said, “The investigation by the Pune police is on the right track. We are sure that they will get to the root of the case. It should not involve politics. The CBI has a lot of work to do.” He reiterated that strict action will be taken against culprits involved in the irregularities. “Maharashtra police are competent. Earlier, we had handed over many cases to the CBI. What happened in Sushant Singh’s case?” said Pawar.

He further noted that the government may consider taking help of other machinery in due course of time. Pawar’s statement is important as the government is under attack for the alleged scam in recruitment exams of the health department, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and TET. The Pune police while probing the MHADA exam case arrested former state exam regulators Tukaram Supe and Sukhdev Dere, GA Technology chief Ashwin Kumar and others in connection with TET malpractices.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:13 PM IST