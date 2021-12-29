FPJ-Ed: Providing two sample papers for CBSE Term-2 exam- advantageous, says Ryan International School principal

The Term 2 Sample Papers will be available in January 2022, according to CBSE. Due to Omicron-related new instances, Director of Academics, of CBSE, Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, has asked the CBSE committee to focus on two types of paper patterns, and a new style of question evaluation has also been implemented for Term-2 examination.

This was the first time that CBSE had conducted the Term-1 board exam in an objective pattern. Term 2 exams will be held in a descriptive format for 2 hours if the situation allows. Term-2 board exams are scheduled in the month of March-April 2022.

The sample paper pattern for the Term-2 examination includes two types of papers due to the unpredictability surrounding the Omicron variant in all parts of India. The first will be a subjective sample paper, while the second will be an objective pattern sample paper. "The CBSE board has instituted two-term exams from this academic year viewing the challenging times. The board takes responses and opinions from all the stakeholders for their initiatives taken for the benefit of the students. It's always a good idea to have both types of sample papers on hand. The board had earlier said in the official circular that the mode of examination can be subjective or objective, depending on the situation. This option of providing two sample papers will undoubtedly be advantageous for the preparation," said Ms. Anjali Bowen, Principal, Ryan International School, Kandivali.

Students were even skeptical about, completely depending on sample papers for their Term-2 exams. "Sharing sample papers in two ways is a good decision now, as we don't know what the situation will be in the future. The board has taken the best way to ensure that we are prepared for any circumstances," said Swayam Telang, Class 10 student from Holy Angels' School, Mumbai.

Sharvari Mahajan, a CBSE class 12th, commerce student said, "I personally feel sample papers did not help me much. Sample papers in Term-1 exams were different from the questions asked in the exam. I used sample papers, but mostly I relied on the reference books in Term-1. I want subjective exams this term, but it all depends on the situation."

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:49 PM IST