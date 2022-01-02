FPJ-Ed: Parents to be informed about nearest COVID vaccination centre for 15-18 age group by teachers

New Delhi: According to the Delhi government's new guidelines for vaccination of students aged 15 to 18 years old, which will begin on January 3 in 159 locations across the national capital, class teachers will be responsible for telling parents about the nearest COVID vaccination centre.

According to the instructions, class teachers of respective classes are also responsible for informing parents about the nearest vaccination centre. Separate rooms should be allotted for parents who bring their children to the vaccination centers. "Schools will have to appoint a nodal officer that will ensure vaccination of all the students in the school. In addition to the ID proof already valid for vaccination, the school ID cards of a child is also valid. Walk-in registration facility will also be provided at the vaccination centre," reads the order.

The Delhi government and municipal corporations have formed these centres at government hospitals, dispensaries, polyclinics, and schools. Most of the vaccination centres that have been informed have a stockpile of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Out of 159 centres notified to vaccinate children, maximum of 21 centres are notified in the South West district.

Apart from this, 17 are in Central Delhi, 15 in East Delhi, 18 in New Delhi, 11 in North Delhi, 16 in North East Delhi, 12 in North West, 10 in Shahdara, 11 in South Delhi, 13 in South East Delhi and 15 are in West Delhi.

"We have the infrastructure to vaccinate to 3 lakh people per day and we can vaccinate all the children of Delhi in 7 to 10 days," earlier Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday has said the national capital is expected to see 3,100 new Covid-19 cases during the day as he urged people not to panic.



"COVID-19 cases in Delhi is increasing at a fast pace. But there is no need to panic. On December 29, 923 cases were reported. 1,313 cases were detected on December 30, 1,796 cases on December 31 and 2,796 cases on January 1. Nearly 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported today. The active cases as of today stand at 6,360," he said in his address to media.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.





Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 05:46 PM IST