FPJ-Ed: Over 840 IIT-Guwahati students get placement offers in the first phase

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has bagged job offers for more than 840 students, including 133 girls in the first phase of placement with one student having bagged Rs. 2.05 crore package per annum offer from a multi-national firm, officials said on Saturday.

Abhishek Kumar, IIT-G's Centre for Career Development Head, said in the first phase of placement a total of 843 students, an all-time high in the 27-year history of IIT-G, have got job offers as compared to 610 students in 2020.

"Rohit Negi, a student pursuing M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT-G, got Rs 2.05 crore package per annum offer from Uber," Kumar told IANS.

He said that the students of all departments in the first phase of placement drive that concluded earlier this week received an average annual cost offer of Rs 23.73 lakh with a minimum annual salary of Rs 6.25 lakh.

The various companies from where the IIT-G students bagged the job offers include Uber, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, American Express, Squarepoint Capital, Accenture Japan, Rakuten Japan, Texas Instruments, Oracle, Bajaj, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Cisco, JPMC, Walmart, Amazon, Intel, Mercedes, Schlumberger, and ATVS R&D.

Kumar, an Associate Professor of the Department of Civil Engineering, said the students are quite excited about this significant jump in the number of offers in the first phase of placements.

"They are also excited about some new profiles and companies that have participated in the selection process. Many students who earlier did not register for the placement are also coming forward to take part in phase two of the placement. For phase-two as well, a large set of companies have shown interest to participate," he added.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 04:04 PM IST