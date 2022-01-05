FPJ-Ed: Over 10k coaching students inoculated for COVID-19 in Rajasthan's coaching city Kota

Kota: Over 10000 coaching students of Kota have been vaccinated for the Covid-19 vaccine in the coaching capital city under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive for the adolescents.

Amid the growing threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Covid-19 inoculation drive is also picking pace in the coaching hub Kota. The medical and health department, along with the help of the coaching institutes, are running inoculation camps in almost all prominent coaching institutes of Kota.

Chief Medical and Health Officer, Kota, Dr. BS Tanwar, informed that there are 50000 coaching students in the age group of 15 years to 18 years in Kota who are eligible for Covid-19 inoculation. "Out of the 50k eligible students for inoculation, 10000 coaching students have already been inoculated in the first 3 days of inoculation drive in Kota city", he said.

When asked which Covid-19 vaccine is being given to the coaching students in Kota, Dr. Tanwar said that Covaxin is being given to the coaching students in Kota. The target of inoculation of kids of 15 to 18 years of age is around 1.54 lakh in Kota.

Almost all the coaching institutes are running inoculation camps in Kota these days.

A total of 3557 coaching students were given a jab of Covid-19 vaccine at 5 campuses of Allen Career Institute in Kota on the second day of the inoculation drive. Director, Allen Career Institute, Kota, Naveen Maheshwari told that 1191 coaching students were inoculated at the Kunhadi Samyak campus, 837 were inoculated at the Sammunat campus in Jawahar Nagar, 550 at Sakar campus in Jawahar Nagar, 582 at Supath campus on Baran road and 397 at Reliable campus on road no 1. Allen also gave fruits and vaccination caps to the inoculated coaching students. The inoculated coaching students were in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

While 1228 students were inoculated on the first day of the Covid-19 inoculation drive on 3 January. The inoculation camp is being organized at the coaching institutes with the cooperation of the government medical and health department. Naveen Maheshwari also said that Allen has given instructions to the students, hostels, mess owners, and others for strict compliance of the mask and sanitization. Allen has also distributed public awareness posters for Covid-19 inoculation.

Meanwhile, an inoculation drive was also organized at the Motion Institute of Kota on 4 January. Director, Motion Education, Nitin Vijay, informed that 1768 coaching students were inoculated at the vaccination camp of Motion for Covid-19 inoculation. The vaccination camps were held at the Daksh campus of Motion near CAD Circle and the Drona campus on Road no 1 in Kota city.

Whereas the Resonance Eduventures Private Limited also organised an Inoculation drive for the coaching students at its Jhalawar road situated CG campus in Kota today (05-01-22).

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:20 PM IST