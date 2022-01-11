FPJ-Ed: NSUI emphasizes online examinations in colleges and universities

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has stressed the online examinations in colleges and universities. Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Neeraj Kundan, National President of NSUI, Student Wing, Indian National Congress, has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The president has urged UGC to ensure that both colleges and universities opt for offline and online modes altogether.

"The cases of Covid are increasing day by day. Once again, the panic situation is arising. As a precautionary step, UGC should ensure that all universities and college campuses should opt for both online and offline modes. It should not be mandatory for students to attend classes in offline mode," he wrote in the letter.

In addition, he said that the vaccination program for students has recently begun. Therefore, no risk should be taken regarding the health of students. He also stated that UGC should ensure Covid-19 protocols are being followed diligently.

He wrote in the letter, "Cases are rising, and medical infrastructure is collapsing in most of the states. Even many teachers are not fully vaccinated, which increases the chances of the virus being spread."

"We are in the 3rd year of the pandemic and still, no unique and specialized evaluation policy has been made for the students," the president added.

He urged UGC to take a decision as soon as possible so that assessments could be done timely.

"The board exams are scheduled in February and March. Policies should be made fast so that their year is not wasted again and they can be evaluated on some alternate basis. This way students will also have time for the preparation of entrance exams. Also, the pending examinations should be assessed accordingly," he said.

