FPJ-Ed: Non-teaching staff of colleges in Maharashtra to carry out protest from Dec 20; here's why

Mumbai: The non-teaching staff of colleges in Maharashtra will carry out protest from December 20 as their various demands including arrears of 58 months of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and implementation of the Assured Career Progression Scheme remains unfulfilled.

As a ‘pre-protest’ to gain the attention of the government, the non-teaching staff will work wearing black belts from December 14 to 17, 2021.

In a meeting held on December 11, at Ruia College, the Ashasakiya Mahavidyalayin Shikshakettar Karmachari Sangh heads, Madhav Raud and Dr. R.B. Singh hinted that they will carry out the protest from December 20.

Other members including Mr. Sudarshan Aagre, Pravin Khamkar, Janarda Pati, Prakash Bhuyad, Chitnis Dilip More , Dilip Pawar, Ravindra Kadam and Siyamani Chaube were present in the meeting. Members of women organisation including Sonali Labdhe were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:46 PM IST