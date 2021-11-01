FPJ-Ed: NEET UG 2021 results, final answer key expected soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2021 results which were expected to be out by last week have not been declared yet. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which releases the NEET results and the final answer key is expected to release the same any time soon.

Candidates can check the website neet.nta.nic.in for their results. The Supreme Court permitted NTA to release the NEET 2021 result on October 28. However, the answer sheet mix-up case allegedly led to a delay and thus left NEET candidates frustrated. The result that was generally expected to be out on October 28 but did not and is expected anytime

Once released, students will be able to check their results on ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021 was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, September 12 in 13 languages.

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to various reports. a mix-up of answer sheets, as stated in a complaint by Vaishnavi Bhopale and Abhishekh Caps from Maharashtra, urged the National Testing Agency to keep results on hold. NEET candidates are at their wits’ end.

"We are very frustrated. It has almost been a month and 15 days. The results should mostly be out within a month and were expected on October 12 but the results are not here yet. Most of my batch mates have already begun college and had their first term exams and here I am without any course, without an institute,” said a candidate, Nidhi Lodha.

Another candidate, Gaurish Soni, added that the delay is totally uncalled for. "More than one month has passed. Again and again, they are doing Phase-2 registrations which are not at all important and I don't know for what reason they are extending. It is very sad and frustrating."

