FPJ-Ed: NEET PG quota of Rs 8 lakh limit stays, resident doctors to meet on January 6 to discuss undue delays

The government has decided to retain the slab of Rs 8 lakhs as the annual limit for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. The quota was prescribed by a committee set up by the government, however the same was challenged in the court.

The notification regarding the quotas was released by the government on July 27, 2021. Angry students had filed petitions against it because the notification was released right before exam and during the preparation of the same. The apex court had raised concerns about the quota.

Free Press Journal spoke to a few students, who said that the continuing delay on the counselling process was their point of worry. They added that the delay in the admission process was pointless.

“The government has dragged on the situation, not able to set the criteria even after so many months,” said one.

The delay has led relevant associations to stage protests. Resident doctors had taken to the streets in December 2020.

Another meeting by resident doctors is expected to be held on January 6 to take stock of the situation. “A delay of 2-3 months is tolerable but it seems a year may be wasted,” said another student.

Concerned associations may resort to a protest march or other such measures if there is no improvement in the situation.

The delays began right from NEET which was originally supposed to be conducted in December 2020, but kept getting postponed and was finally conducted in September 2021.



ALSO READ FPJ Legal: Centre urges SC to hear EWS quota in NEET PG admissions case tomorrow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:13 AM IST