FPJ-Ed: Maharashtra cabinet to approve recommendations made by Raghunath Mashelkar-led task force to transform education

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet at its meeting today will give approval for the implementation of a slew of recommendations made by the Task force headed by world-acclaimed scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar in its report on the National Education Policy 2020.

The Task Force had submitted its report to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in September last year. Thackeray had assured that the report will be presented to the state cabinet for its approval so that its recommendations will be implemented to further develop education in Maharashtra.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the Task Force has made a slew of recommendations including migrating to four-year courses from three-year ones, provide university status to those educational institutions which have completed 50 years, establishment of Research Council for the promotion of research in higher education and decide a policy for fee regulatory authority for public and private educational institutions.

Further, the Task Force has recommended to prepare a policy for polytechnic degree courses, make statutory provisions for the functioning of the foreign universities in the state and formation of a state-level committee to provide training to the teachers.

Moreover, the Task Force has recommended filing of vacant post of teachers, release white paper on the PPP in higher education and establishment of Maharashtra Education Alliance for Technology ad National Educational Technology Forum for the application of digital technology. The research in languages should be promoted in all universities.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:06 PM IST