FPJ-Ed l Mumbai: As BMC says classes to resume for std 1-7 from tomorrow; here's what schools have to say about the decision amidst Omicron scare

The order to reopen schools in Mumbai for Grade 1-7 from Wednesday, December 15, was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday, December 14.



Schools in different districts of Maharashtra have already resumed from December 1 and have seen around 50-60 percent attendance of students on the first day of the school. All over Mumbai, there are around 2000 schools out of which almost 1900 schools will resume offline from December 15, states the official data provided by the Education Department, Mumbai.



The Department has received a 40 percent confirmation from parents for classes 5th-7th for sending their child to school.



The BMC Education Department, in its recent additional guidelines, issued on December 12, states that it is mandatory to keep all schools with Grade 1st- 7th open from Monday to Saturday excluding holidays and week offs.



The guidelines are for the Principals of primary and secondary schools affiliated with Municipal corporations of all mediums of instruction and all private granted and non-granted primary and secondary schools of all managements and mediums within the limits of BMC.



Additional guidelines also stated, "it is up to parents to decide whether to send their children/ ward to school. It is necessary to obtain a consent letter from parents before allowing students to attend the school."



"Schools in Mumbai are prepared to reopen. Around 40 schools have been converted into covid centres/ vaccination centres. Students from that school will be shifted to the nearby schools in the ward," said the official from the Education Department, Mumbai.



Many private schools in Mumbai are planning to reopen gradually in a phased manner. "In the wake of the rising threat of Omicron, we have decided not to resume physical classes for grades 1st-7th right now. Considering the sensitive issue of the safety of the students, faculty, coordinators, and non-teaching staff we have decided to postpone the re-opening of the schools as adhering to guidelines is difficult for younger children. Also, the parents have been showing their concern due to the sudden rise of Omicron cases in Maharashtra. We will monitor the situation for a little while and then consider the resumption of offline classes for lower grades accordingly," said Ms Pooja Anjanikar, Principal, Orchids - The International School, Vashi, Mumbai



Sripriya Gururaj, Supervisor, St. Joseph school, Dombivli, Mumbai said, "Based on the consent form, the decision will be made to reopen classes for grades 1st -4th and we are resuming classes 5th- 7th soon."

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 07:47 PM IST