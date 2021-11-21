e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:23 PM IST

FPJ-Ed l MHT CET Counselling 2021: Last date of CAP registration today; register on cetcell.mahacet.org

The MHT CET is for admissions to Btech, Bpharm, and other courses through the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP).
FPJ Web Desk
FPJ-Ed l MHT CET Counselling 2021: Last date of CAP registration today; register on cetcell.mahacet.org | PTI

The registration process for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 counselling will be closed today on November 21.

The MHT CET is for admissions to Btech, Bpharm, and other courses through the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP).

Recently the MHT CET revised the schedule and as per the revised Maharashtra CET counselling schedule, the facility for online registration of applications and uploading of required documents will be closed today and online registration of application and uploading of documents can be completed by November 22.

Full schedule of the counselling:

  • Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website

    November 2-21

  • Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode

    November 2-22

  • Commencement of academic activities for All institutes

    December 7

  • Cut-off Date for all type of admissions for the Academic Year 2021-22.

    December 23

  • For Institutes: Last date of uploading the data (details of admitted candidates)

    December 24

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:23 PM IST
