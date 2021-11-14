FPJ-Ed l Medical admissions: From results to counselling dates - Latest updates on NEET PG, NEET UG, NEET SS, NEET MDS, INI CET, and DNB PDCET

With the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the country due to the second wave, all the entrance exams in the countries were postponed. The medical entrance examinations were also postponed.

Here are the latest updates on NEET PG, NEET UG, NEET SS, NEET MDS, INI CET, and DNB PDCET

NEET PG 2021

The Supreme Court recently fixed November 16 for hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) July 29 notice providing 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for EWS category in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) admissions for medical courses.

On October 21, the top court had asked the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of rupees eight lakh annual income, fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses.

Thus the admission process which was halted will resume after November 16.

The NEET PG was conducted on September 12 and the provisional answer key was released on October 15, 2021. Around 16 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.

NEET UG 2021

The results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results were declared recently by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In light of this, the all India quota NEET counselling schedule will be released soon on mcc.nic.in . The NEET cut-off marks have also dropped this year as compared to the previous year.

The schedule for NEET 2021 AYUSH counselling for courses such as Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine will also be released soon on the official website - aaccc.gov.in

NEET MDS

Because of the pending decision on the OBC/EWS (economic weaker section) quota in the all-India quota for medical admissions, the Supreme Court stayed the counselling for NEET-MDS without its approval, after the Centre assured it not to commence the counselling before any court decision.

INI CET 2022

As per INI CET dates, the entrance test was held on November 14. The expected date of declaration of INI CET result is November 20. The exam was held in a single shift, between 9 am to 12 pm.

INI SS 2022

Online Registration for Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) for admission to DM/M.Ch./MD (Hospital Administration) January 2022 session has been started. It will be open till November 16.

DNB PDCET 2021

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the result of the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2021.

The schedule for counselling will be announced shortly.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:56 PM IST