FPJ-Ed l Maharashtra HSC, SSC exams offline only, students relieved

On Thursday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the date sheet 2022 for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams.

The board will conduct the examinations in an offline mode, according to State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Class 12 written examination commence from March 7, 2022, while Class 10 exams will begin from March 15, 2022."Written exams of Std 12th (HSC) will be held offline from March 4, 2022, to April 07, 2022, & those of Std 10th (SSC) will be held offline from March 15, 2022, to April 18, 2022. Due to COVID-19, the curriculum was earlier cut by 25%. Questions will only be from this reduced syllabus," Ms Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister, Maharashtra tweeted on December 16.Students studied in an online mode for a long time and resumed offline classes a few months back. Switching and understanding concepts are challenging tasks for students. "Science is a subject that requires the use of practicals. Our college made an effort, but offline exams would still be challenging," stated Aatish Chitalkar, a Class 12th Science student of SIES College in Mumbai.However, students are comfortable giving offline exams, as the exams will be conducted after two years. Vansh Lalka, a 12th commerce student of S.K. Somaiya colleges said, "This year, 80 percent of our studies were online. I've practised written tests in classes, but I'll need a little more time to get through the longer chapters, which I should be able to do in the coming months. It's fine that the exams aren't online."Teachers have started preparing, semester exams were conducted and preliminary examinations will be taken in the coming months which will ease the examination process for the students. "According to observations, students do not take online examinations as seriously as they do offline exams. They are enjoying the online exam, but it is detrimental to their future if tests are conducted online in the same manner as they are in all schools and institutions, with no adequate norms and regulations in place. Fortunately, the offline exam will begin soon, and we will be able to obtain accurate results that will benefit the students' progress," said Prince D, Professor of Commerce Department.Students are relieved that the exams will finally be conducted offline, and are also a bit nervous about how they are going to prepare for an exam in a short period. "I am satisfied that I will be able to give offline exams this time, but also for the last two years we did not have practice of examinations, and along with that few chapters are remaining. Only two months for the boards and a lot of preparation has to be done," said Gaurav Mishra, class 10th student, Mumbai."It is completely worth holding offline tests," said Samir Rajput, a parent of a class 10th student. The tenth year is a significant one for them. Exams should only be taken on paper. It is important for children, as they take it seriously, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 05:10 PM IST