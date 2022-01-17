FPJ-Ed: In throes of COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra, students protest over #CancelboardExams2022 on social media

While the class 10th and 12th board examinations are set for March-April, 2022 students have turned to social media to express their concerns over the Covid cases.

Students in grades 10 and 12 have been vocal about their concerns about the exam. This time, the sense that scheduling the exam during the Covid surge is not a good idea. They say that online lectures are not sufficient for the preparation of offline exams. They are using the hashtags #cancelboardexams2022 #cancelboardpariksha #Noofflineboards2022 and have tagged the concerned authority as PM Narendra Modi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CM Uddhav Thackeray, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

The All India JEE-NEET Students Association (AIJNSA) along with a section of Maharashtra board students submitted a letter to the Chairman Board headquarters Pune and Divisional Office Mumbai seeking cancellation of their Board exams 2022.

The letter expresses worry over the Covid-19 increase, which may make it risky for students to attempt the exam offline. Students were forced to finish two years of curriculum in a single year, the letter highlights. "The thing is online lectures failed in preparing us for offline boards! We didn't get a single paper practice in 11th, I am a PCMB student. My basics ain't clear! Furthermore, some students did not have the resources to attend online classes; how will they complete their studies and opt for offline exams?" said Muskaan S. a 12th-grade science student.

Colleges had started offline classes earlier, but many parents were afraid to send their children since many of the age group students had not been vaccinated, and the drive had just recently begun. They're also worried about the approaching board exams. Universities and institutes have been operating in a hybrid mode since the government permitted reopening, with a lower percentage of students attending in many cases. Jigu Keluskar, a student attempted to provide an alternative in a video tweet, stating, "If it is possible to provide a hybrid mode of learning in schools and colleges, the same choice may be provided for examinations. Students who choose to take offline tests can do so, while others can continue with online exams."

As of now Class 10th SSC exam is scheduled from March 4, 2022, to April 7, 2022. The class 12th HSC examinations are set to take place from March 15 to April 18, 2022.

CBSE and CISCE are yet to release their term-2 board exam dates for class 10th and 12th but are expected at the same time as the SSC-HSC board exams.

ALSO READ FPJ-Ed: Sample Papers for Class 10 and 12 CBSE Term 2 released for Exams 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:06 PM IST