FPJ-Ed: IGNOU's new avatar on TV, Investor education & financial literacy

New Delhi: The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) through a virtual event here on Wednesday to spread the message of Investor Education and Awareness among a large group of present and prospective stakeholders.

The objective for signing the MoU is to achieve the mandate of Investor Education, Awareness and Protection by utilising the tele-lecturing facility of Gyan Darshan Channel.

The lecture series' resource panel would comprise specialists from professional institutes such as ICAI, ICSI, and senior officials from IEPFA, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other regulators. The proposed 75-episode lecture series would be a live tele-lecturing series on the 24x7 Gyan Darshan TV channel.

"All of us are here with the common goal of educating people. The entire nation is celebrating 75 years of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate the spirit of a self-reliant, progressive nation India has become. This day is also celebrated as National Youth Day to commemorate the birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the youth ICON and influencer of global stature.

"With all these noble events falling together, today's event has become even more apt and relevant. Both IEPFA & IGNOU have the common objective of imparting education and making people aware about subjects affecting their lives. IEPFA intends to create awareness among all the stakeholder groups and specially among the youths," said Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and ex-officio Chairperson of IEPFA in his keynote address.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, in his remark stated that IGNOU and IEPFA with this initiative shall reach out to youth and other stakeholders at large which would be productive in fulfilling the vision and mission of both the organisations.

Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) has been established under Section 125 of the Companies Act 2013 for administration of the IEPF fund as per section 125 (3) of Companies Act 2013. The main objective of the authority includes to promote Investor Education, Awareness & Protection, refund unclaimed shares, dividends and other amounts transferred to it under sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act 2013 to the rightful claimants. IEPFA works under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:04 PM IST