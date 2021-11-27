FPJ-Ed: IDOl, BSE sign two MoUs with prospect for education and employment opportunities

Two MoUs were signed On November 27, between the Institute of Distance and Open Learning, Mumbai University, and the BSE Institute Limited of the Bombay Stock Exchange. The memorandum targets education and employment opportunities for students. It has been signed by Prof. Sudhir Puranik and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shri.

Ambareesh Dutta from BSE Institute. The Director of IDOL, Dr. Prakash Mahanwar, was present for the same.



Since BSE has been the leading financial and capital market and has been delivering new-age employability skills and competency-based education to students, the Institute of Distance and Open Learning has agreed on the collaboration to provide several diploma courses in finance, capital markets, business journalism, banking, and various other areas.



Approved by the board Of Deans of the university, there will be six programs beginning online and in distance mode. The programs are listed below-



1. Certificate program in Mutual Funds

2. Certificate program in Insurance

3. Certificate program in Securities and Corporate Law

4. Diploma in Financial Markets

5. Diploma in Global Accounting

6. Diploma in Data Science



In the Employment Opportunity Agreement, students studying at IDOL will also gain internship and apprenticeship opportunities in various industries and companies in banking, financial services, and insurance through BSE Institute.



"The agreement on education and employment will provide the IDOL students with a modern education in finance and capital markets, as well as employment opportunities." said Prof. Sudhir Puranik, registrar, University Of Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:28 PM IST