FPJ-Ed: High school exams conducted in Cambodia

Phnom Penh: In Cambodia, nearly 1,14,183 candidates are to take an annual high school graduation exam on Monday after Covid-19 situation was brought under control, according to an Education Ministry's statement.

The annual exam is a prerequisite for Grade 12 students to pursue their studies at university levels, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over the course of two days, the candidates will sit for the test in the subjects of earth and environment, geography, history, biology, foreign language, Khmer literature, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and morality-civics, the Ministry statement said.

Speaking to reporters while visiting an exam centre at the Preah Sisowath High School in capital Phnom Penh, Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron said there are 204 exam centres with 4,616 rooms across the southeast Asian nation.

"All educators and exam-takers are required to strictly follow health and safety measures, including wearing face masks, washing hands, having temperature checked, and maintaining physical distancing, in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19," he said.

The Minister said two students, who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the country from Kazakhstan, where they participated in the 2021 Asian Senior Karate Championships, were also allowed to take their exam at a Covid-19 treatment centre in the capital.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the government allowed all Grade 12 students to pass their exit exam automatically without sitting for it.

Naron said the exam was held this year after the kingdom had achieved high Covid-19 vaccination rates as well as a significant drop in new cases in recent months.

Cambodia has so far administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines to 14.24 million people, or 89 per cent of its 16-million population, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Of them, 13.62 million, or 85.1 per cent, are fully vaccinated with two required shots, and 3.39 million, or 21.2 per cent, have received a booster shot, the MoH added.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:43 PM IST