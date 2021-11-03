FPJ-Ed: Here's what has changed in SNAP exam 2021

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) will begin on December 19. Pune SIU will conduct it, and the exam will happen over three days in December and January 2021. It will take place in definite time slots of one hour each in 90 different cities. The last date to apply for SNAP (all three exams) is November 27, 2021. One can check the website- https://www.snaptest.org/. The registration fee, Rs. 1950/- (online/ DD) covers the exam application as well as registration.

The exam will last for 60 minutes and will also contain 60 MCQ-type questions. To crack the exam, one must be accurate and quick since these traits have proved to be useful to get into various B-schools like Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, and more.

Here is what has changed in the SNAP exams 2021:



SNAP exam 2021 will be computer-based (online). SNAP exam will be held in 94 cities in India. SNAP exam will be held on three dates in December and January 2021. SNAP exam will give 60 minutes for each of the three exams. The pattern for SNAP score is +1 mark for each correct answer. The maximum score one can get is 60 marks. SNAP exam 2021 has 0.25 as a negative marking for each wrong answer. SNAP 2021 can be taken upto two times. The Best Performance of the candidate out of the attempts will be considered for the final percentile calculation. The candidate has to decide well in advance and latest by the last date to apply, whether he will take the SNAP exam once or two times.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:02 PM IST